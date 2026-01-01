‘Lomin’, a Document AIspecialist company creating document data that artificial intelligence can readand understand

Jihong Kang, CEO of Lomin



Lominis a document AI specialist company that helps AI accurately read documents,understand their meaning, and utilize them immediately, just as humans would The company was founded in May 2018 by CEO Jihong Kang (41).“Approximately 80% of theworld’s data is unstructured Lomin converts this data into ‘AI-Native Data’,which AI can utilize immediately. This refined, high-quality data enhancesautomation and decision-making accuracy across all corporate operations,improving processing speed and cost structures simultaneously.”Itsflagship product is the Textscope Studio document AI platform, which automatesthe entire document processing workflow. The platform reads documents,understands their structure and meaning, applies results immediately tobusiness operations, and incorporates user reviews and feedback directly intomodel training through a self-learning architecture.Itscore components are a proprietary, high-performance AI optical characterrecognition (OCR) engine and a multimodal document understanding engine. Theengine can recognize printed text, handwriting, typewritten text, low-qualityscans, and photographed images with precision. It parses non-text elements,such as tables, charts, and form layouts, and converts them into 100% usablestructured data. The platform holds major Korean technology certifications,including NET, NEP, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources (MOTIR)Innovation Product, and Excellent Procurement Product, ensuring reliability andconformity to procurement standards.Thecompany is preparing to launch Textscope 2 0, which integrates the coresolutions of Textscope Studio. Textscope 2 0 is a self-training document AIplatform based on vision language models (VLMs) that provides increasinglyprecise models over time. It extracts visual information, including tables,checkboxes, signatures, stamps, colors, and shapes. It immediately incorporatesoperator review results as training data to autonomously improve modelperformance.Thisallows companies to enhance their response speed, accuracy, and operationalefficiency simultaneously. The platform will be available on-premises and as asoftware as a service (SaaS) solution NH Nonghyup Bank is already conducting aproof of concept (PoC) project. Kang stated, “Since we distributed this pressrelease, we’ve received many inquiries from various financial companies.”Lomin’sfirst competitive advantage is its unparalleled technological prowess. Itcombines diverse artificial intelligence technologies, including AI OCR,natural language processing (NLP), deep learning, and multimodal AI, to provide‘Textscope Studio’, a platform that converts the text, images, tables, andlayouts of documents into structured ‘AI-Native Data.’ In particular,Textscope® Studio boasts the highest accuracy in Korean for recognizinglow-quality and low-resolution images, handwriting, and typewritten text. Thisis objectively proven through TTA performance verification.Thesecond advantage is its proven references. Lomin has an overwhelmingly highproportion of references from financial institutions and public agencies withhigh technical difficulty, including Kyobo Life Insurance, KB Financial Group,KB Kookmin Card, LINA Life Insurance, Mirae Asset Securities, SamsungSecurities, the Korean Intellectual Property Office, Korea Post, the NationalArchives of Korea, and the Korea Environment Corporation. The company hasachieved meaningful results in large-scale, fixed environments by automatinginsurance claim reviews and card merchant reviews.Thirdis its commitment to continuous technological advancement and productdiversification. Lomin has enhanced its technology and expanded its productportfolio in response to the rapidly changing environment of the AI industry In particular, during the generative AI era, Lomin is developing a platformthat provides the document understanding engine necessary for generative AI This platform is centered on technology that converts all documents intoAI-Native Data.Lominhas grown to become the number one document AI company in Korea, achievingcumulative sales of approximately 13 billion won without external investment todate Kang believes that the technology and business model have been provenviable in the market. Currently, the company is in the process of attracting aninvestment of approximately 5 billion won in its Series A round. The funds willbe intensively invested in the advancement of its document-specialized VLM, diversifyingits product portfolio (accelerating the conversion from on-premises to SaaS),entering the global SaaS market, and expanding partner channels.Regardingfuture plans, Kang stated, “Lomin’s ultimate vision is the complete automationof all document-related tasks,” adding, “We aim to create a true document AIagent that goes beyond simple information extraction to read, understand, andmake judgments about documents.”jinho2323@hankyung.com