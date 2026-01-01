‘Lucentblock’, a company that operates ‘SOU’, an STO platform that enables investment in physical assets divided into small units

Phillip Huh, CEO of Lucentblock



Attracted approximately 500,000 platform members, with cumulative public offering funds reaching about 30 billion won

SOU set industry standards by issuing revenue securities, as outlined in the STO guidelines, and was the first to do so

Lucentblock operates ‘SOU’, an STO platform that enables investment and trading in fractionalized real assets. The company was founded in November 2018 by CEO Phillip Huh.“Designated an Innovative Financial Service by the Financial Services Commission in 2021, SOU initially focused on real estate asset-based services. To date, we have attracted approximately 500,000 platform members, with cumulative public offering funds reaching about 30 billion won. Our market share in real estate security token offering (STO) transactions is around 70%. Currently, legislation for the STO sector is underway, and we are awaiting authorization for our STO distribution service.”The flagship service is ‘SOU’, which enables investment in high-value real assets through small units. Initially focused on commercial real estate, the platform divides a single property into multiple shares, enabling investments starting at 5,000 won.A trust company is entrusted with the physical asset and issues revenue certificates based on it. These certificates are digitized into security tokens for distribution, allowing investors to trade them freely like stocks.“Given the current institutional framework that separates the issuance and distribution of security tokens, Lucentblock’s SOU is poised to play a central role in the market as a distributor. After obtaining the license, we plan to expand the investment scope beyond real estate to include various high-value assets that have traditionally been difficult for ordinary investors to access, such as music copyrights, artworks, and intellectual property rights. Through this process, ‘SOU’ aims to become a leading example of financial inclusion by combining technology and regulation to lower the barriers to asset ownership. Ultimately, SOU’s vision is to create a financial ecosystem that opens asset ownership opportunities to everyone, not merely to be an investment platform.”Lucentblock’s competitive advantage lies in its pioneering and iconic presence in the STO industry. SOU set industry standards as the first case of the revenue security issuance structure presented in the STO guidelines. Lucentblock formed a consortium with securities firms, trust companies, and the Korea Securities Depository (KSD) to create a secure investment structure and enhance transparency through blockchain technology.“Lucentblock’s history is the history of STO because it has consistently led the industry. Based on these efforts, Lucentblock has been recognized for innovation and regional synergy value, receiving awards including the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Award; the Minister of SMEs and Startups Award; selection for the Financial Services Commission’s K-Fintech 30; and the Daejeon Metropolitan City Mayor’s Commendation. Lucentblock has also successfully completed 11 public offerings, the most in the industry, and achieved a 70% market share in real estate STO trading, with approximately 500,000 users. SOU’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to understand the needs of early STO market investors, cultivated through continuous business operations and consistent communication.”Lucentblock has conducted marketing activities permitted under the regulatory sandbox system. “Since the service is still unfamiliar, we are focusing on introducing SOU to the market and expanding investor touchpoints, primarily through digital marketing. We also conduct offline promotional activities at public offering asset sites.”Huh said, “We are also conducting communication activities, such as hosting investor meetings under the name ‘SOU Owner Day’, to listen to investors’ opinions and provide the SOU experience,” adding, “Once we receive authorization and become a formal financial company, we plan to further expand our marketing channels and scope of activities accordingly.”Regarding future plans, Huh stated, “While operating SOU, our priorities have been and will remain just two: first, protecting financial consumers; second, selecting and introducing truly valuable assets to our customers.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com