‘MindVR’, a startup that provides anonymous psychological counseling via avatars in virtual spaces

Daeyeop Lee, CEO of MindVR



When people face situations or events that they find difficult to discuss with others, they can speak to AI instead

Counseling institutions serving those who feel burdened by revealing their faces have expressed interest in MindVR

Mindvridge is a company that develops a SaaS product enabling anonymous psychological counseling via avatars in virtual spaces (game environments). Its vision is to help those who are emotionally struggling step out into the world. The company was founded in December 2021 by CEO Daeyeop Lee (34).Its flagship product is the ‘MV’ solution, a SaaS product that enables anonymous psychological counseling via avatars in virtual spaces. It is sold on a subscription basis to government counseling agencies under a B2G model.Lee stated, “Our products are in demand at counseling institutions serving individuals reluctant to reveal their faces, including adolescents, reclusive individuals, isolated youth, crime victims, delinquent youth, and celebrities. Recently, we’ve developed an AI psychological counselor to expand into the B2B sector. We also provide psychological counseling, VR meditation, and AI psychological counseling content in large corporations’ break rooms.”Lee emphasized, “Our key differentiator is supporting those who don’t want to reveal their faces by enabling anonymous counseling. When people face situations or events that they find difficult to discuss with others, they can talk to the AI instead. That content is then linked to actual counselors.”Lee is conducting POC-focused marketing targeting B2B and B2G clients and co-authoring research papers with university institutions to share the results with counseling agencies.What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? “I’ve been interested in entrepreneurship since I was 20, which led me to major in it. I took on various challenges during my college years. When I lacked experience, starting a business was difficult, so I joined the HR team of a large corporation. After leaving that job, I chose entrepreneurship over reemployment to revive my dream of starting a business. I secured initial startup capital through programs like the K-Unicorn Academy.”After starting his business, Lee said, “I find joy in planning and developing new products,” adding, “I’m good at identifying inconveniences for people and enjoy solving them. I feel a sense of accomplishment when providing services that solve problems.”Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “We have focused on solving problems by leveraging IT technology in the field of psychological counseling. We will concentrate on suicide screening and prevention programs, as well as AI-based interventions for high-risk groups experiencing depression, anxiety, and other crises. Our goal is to save lives.”Founded: December 2021Main business: artificial intelligence (AI), VR developmentAchievements: Selected for the Korea Health Industry Development Institute Startup Scale-Up Package and the K-Unicorn Academyreporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com