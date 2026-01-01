‘Medility’, a startup developing and supplying AI-based pharmacy automation solutions beyond Korea to North America

Sangeon Park, CEO of Medility



Expanding into global markets with Vision AI technology proven in Korean verification

Medility’s competitive advantage lies in ‘proven accuracy’ and ‘deep understanding of the field’

Medility is a B2B SaaS company revolutionizing repetitive tasks in pharmacies, medical clinics and hospitals, and pharmaceutical industry sites worldwide through AI technology innovation. The company was founded in November 2020 by CEO Sangeon Park (40).“We redefine how work is done so that all healthcare professionals handling medications can focus on their core mission: patient care. Our solution processes hundreds of thousands of dispensing tasks daily and is rapidly expanding beyond Korea into global markets.”Its flagship products, ‘PillEye’ and ‘PouchEye’, focus on maximizing pharmacists’ dispensing efficiency and accuracy. PillEye uses proprietary AI vision technology based on its algorithms to instantly recognize and accurately count the pills needed for the dispensing process.The AI reads the pills the moment they are poured, providing results with 99.999% accuracy. This fundamentally solves the inconvenience of manual labor and the potential risk of errors that pharmacists face daily.PouchEye is an AI vision solution that automatically inspects dispensed pouches. It changes the old and slow way of checking pouches by hand, especially in places that handle a lot of them, like U.S. Long-Term Care (LTC) facilities or pharmacies.Medility’s competitive advantage lies in ‘proven accuracy’ and ‘deep understanding of the field.’ “First, our AI vision technology has undergone verification for accuracy and convenience by 140,000 monthly active users (MAU) worldwide. This is a powerful technological moat that frees pharmacists from the fatigue and errors inherent in manual work. Second, drawing from our experience operating pharmacies ourselves, we designed a solution that seamlessly integrates into pharmacists’ actual workflows. Beyond merely provisioning technology, Medility’s differentiated value lies in solving pharmacists’ ‘real pain points.’”Park believes that the product’s utility itself is the best marketing. In fact, for the initial product (PillEye Photo), 98% of sales came from pharmacists’ word-of-mouth without separate marketing. For the U.S. market, Medility is executing a systematic go-to-market (GTM) strategy: Phase 1 focuses on independent pharmacies and small chains to establish solution credibility, followed by Phase 2 expansion into large retail chains and the LTC market. In particular, in the North American market, Medility offers not only software but also hardware packages like the Prism Kit and PillEye Station, providing turn-key solutions optimized for pharmacy environments. The hardware package enhances installation convenience and scalability, enabling immediate deployment across diverse pharmacy settings.To fuel rapid growth and accelerate U.S. market expansion, Medility plans to secure Series A investment attraction by the first half of next year.Medility’s success stems from its team: a pharmacist-turned-entrepreneur, global operations experts with plenty of experience, healthcare sales and partnership specialists, and engineers driven by a strong will and exceptional capability to solve complex field problems through technology. Furthermore, to strengthen its execution and local relevance in the U.S. market, the company is closely collaborating with an advisory group active in the global pharmaceutical and retail sectors to advance its strategy.Regarding future plans, Park stated, “In the short term, our goal is to establish ourselves as the standard for dispensing automation solutions in the Korean and U.S. markets.” He added, “Long-term, our vision is to spread a culture globally where technology frees professionals from the burden of repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on their core, valuable work. Through this, we aspire to become the most trusted global technology partner for all professionals handling medications.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com