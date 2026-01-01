‘MirabellSoft,’ a digital healthcare innovation company founded by a practicing medical doctor

Kiho Park, CEO of MirabellSoft



Leading the optimization of clinical environments through patient-centered integrated medical information management

Innovation born in the field, a solution created by a practicing physician

MirabellSoft is a digital healthcare company founded in 2019 that improves clinical environments in medical institutions and provides efficient patient health management services. CEO Kiho Park, a practicing physician who runs MaumSok Internal Medicine Clinic in Siheung, Gyeonggi-do, founded the company to address the inconveniences he personally experienced in clinical practice. Various specialists from different medical fields have joined as shareholders, focusing on developing field-oriented solutions.CEO Park gave a detailed explanation about the motivation behind founding the company. “It had been about nine years since I opened my clinic, and as the number of patients increased, the administrative workload also grew heavier. The clinical environment was becoming increasingly complex, yet electronic chart and PACS providers showed little interest in improving their services, which eventually made it difficult for me to focus on patient care. So, I gathered like-minded senior and junior doctors to create a medical environment where physicians can truly focus on patient care, and that’s how I came to establish MirabellSoft.”After founding the company, CEO Park said, “The greatest reward comes when I can actually feel the changes taking place in the clinical field.” “With the Care for Me app, all patients’ test results are stored in one place, and it’s easy to view statistics that assess their health conditions. This has dramatically improved the quality of care for patients with hypertension and diabetes. I feel the greatest sense of fulfillment when I realize that consultation time has actually been reduced, resulting in a service that satisfies both patients and medical staff.”MirabellSoft’s flagship solution is ‘hDACS (health Data Archiving and Communication System),’ a medical information system that enables integrated management and easy exchange of health data. hDACS is currently marketed under the product name ‘MDPACS,’ and the company also operates the mobile health management app ‘Care for Me,’ which enables two-way information sharing between medical institutions and patients, as well as the healthcare platform ‘Health Chemi.’Health Chemi is a platform that supports both clinical practice and hospital management, enabling seamless health information sharing between patients and medical institutions, as well as among medical institutions themselves. It focuses on addressing the challenge of easy health information sharing, which is a key issue in the expansion of digital healthcare services.“The biggest challenges in expanding digital healthcare services are overcoming patients’ digital literacy barriers and linking their diverse digital health management data to clinical practice. The Health Chemi platform provides services that clearly address the pain points the CEO personally experienced in the medical field. As a result, it has received positive feedback for enhancing convenience and efficiency in the clinical setting.”As of 2024, 64% of newly established internal medicine and family medicine clinics in the Seoul metropolitan area use MirabellSoft’s service (MDPACS), which is currently adopted by over 1,000 medical institutions nationwide. Without spending on special marketing costs, the service has been spreading organically through buzz marketing within electronic chart user communities and medical professionals’ social media networks. The company is also continuously expanding its service scope through collaborations with electronic chart providers, medical device companies, and clinic consulting firms.MirabellSoft is currently developing a ‘Health Information Time-Series Analysis Service’ that analyzes patients’ health data over time to identify health changes and assist in establishing future healthcare plans. The company plans to further develop it into a health risk prediction model in the future.“Healthcare is not merely a product to be sold but a service that requires changes in habits. For digital healthcare to succeed as a new healthcare habit, it must be embraced by both medical professionals and patients as a more convenient service. Currently, around 7,000 hypertension patients and 2,300 diabetes patients are satisfied with the new digital healthcare service, which I believe clearly demonstrates its potential. I hope to develop the ‘Health Chemi’ platform into a collaborative healthcare service shared by both patients and medical professionals.”MirabellSoft has received investments from the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund, a specimen testing agency, and physician shareholders, and is currently conducting a Series A funding round to expand its services.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com