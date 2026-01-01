‘Salarify’, a company thatprovides the employee benefits management solution ‘Worked’

Jioon Park, CEO of Salarify



Providinga system that enables easy, centralized management of all company benefits

Evolvinginto an ‘Employee Center’ that integrates and connects tasks between employeesand the company

Salarifyprovides Worked, a welfare benefit operation and management solution forcompanies and employees. Worked to automate increasingly complex processes suchas application, documentation, settlement, and communication for growing welfarebenefits, enhancing operational efficiency for HR, general affairs, and financeteams while improving the employee experience The company was founded in May2022 by CEO Jioon Park (39).Salarify’sflagship product is ‘Worked’, a benefits management solution. Worked’s uniqueapproach is to view benefits as part of a company’s growth strategy. Customersusing Worked can digitize all aspects of benefits, enabling efficient budgetmanagement and sound decision-making.“Benefits represent asignificant expense, accounting for over 15% of labor costs. Once implemented,they’re difficult to change, and their effectiveness declines rapidly. Theyshouldn’t be introduced merelybecause employees like them. Theymust become tools that help achieve company goals.”Whatmade CEO Park decide to start a new company? “As I progressed in my career, Ideveloped a strong desire to contribute meaningfully to the world. Of theoptions available, starting a startup seemed the most efficient path, so Ibegan. Initial funding came from personal funds and seed investments.”Afterstarting his business, Park said, “The moment customers pay for and continueusing our service is when I feel the greatest reward,” explaining, “It’s proofbeyond mere revenue—‘evidence that we’ve reduced problems and delivered valuein real-world settings.’”Regardingfuture plans, Park stated, “Ultimately, all corporate activities must benefitthe business. Workd aims to go beyond welfare by connecting recurring tasksbetween employees and the company to serve as an Employee Center and become thestandard solution that growing companies must have.”Salarifyhas been selected for the Startup Scale-up Package program, which is operatedby the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI). The StartupScale-up Package is a program offered by the Korea Institute of Startup &Entrepreneurship Development (KISED). It provides growth-stage startups aged 3~7 years with up to 300 million won in commercialization support funds andservices The program provides support in the form of management diagnosis andimprovement, consumer requirements and market environment analysis, andinvestment diagnosis and strategy development.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com