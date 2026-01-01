‘CellabMED’, a startup that is developing CAR-T therapies for intractable solid tumors

Seong-Won Song, CEO of CellabMED



Capable of selectively eliminating only cancer cells without damaging healthy ones

Its product can be conveniently administered intravenously, improving accessibility for multiple tumors

CellabMED is a biopharmaceutical company that develops chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for intractable solid tumors. The company was founded in May 2019 by CEO Seong-Won Song (54).Its flagship product is an innovative, immunotherapy-based drug that targets glioblastoma and metastatic brain tumors, particularly challenging brain cancers, as its primary indications. Brain tumors have long been treated solely with chemotherapy. For recurrent patients, there are no specific treatments available, making brain tumors a critical disease with significant unmet medical needs.CellabMED’s product, ‘CLM-103’, is a CAR-T therapy that targets the interleukin-13 receptor alpha 2 (IL13Ra2) protein.IL13Ra2 is an antigen that is scarcely expressed in normal tissues but specifically and highly overexpressed in the cancer cells of glioblastoma patients and some patients with metastatic brain tumors. This characteristic enables CAR-T therapies targeting IL13Ra2 to selectively eliminate cancer cells while leaving normal cells unharmed, offering the potential for precision treatment. Safety and effectiveness have been confirmed through Phase 1 clinical trials, and approval for a Phase 2 clinical trial protocol has been secured, with entry imminent.CellabMED’s technological differentiation stems from two key competitive advantages. The first is a toxicity minimization strategy utilizing next-generation binder technology.“Traditionally, CAR-T therapies have faced significant limitations due to toxicity issues arising from nonspecific binding to normal tissues. For brain-targeted CAR-T therapies in particular, neurotoxicity can become a life-threatening, highly fatal side effect, making its resolution critically important. CLM-103 employs a highly selective binder that specifically targets IL13Ra2, which is uniquely expressed in cancer tissue. This significantly reduces the potential for binding to normal cells while enhancing target accuracy for cancer cells. This improves the safety of CAR-T therapies significantly; in actual clinical studies, no dose-limiting toxicity was observed up to the maximum dose.”Another advantage is the feasibility of intravenous (IV) administration. Currently, most CAR-T therapies targeting brain diseases use intracranial or intratumoral administration methods. However, these methods require surgical access and are invasive treatments that place a significant burden on patients.In contrast, CLM-103 is being developed for noninvasive IV administration. This offers the advantages of convenient administration in an outpatient or inpatient setting and improved accessibility to multiple tumors. Furthermore, unlike intraventricular administration, intravenously administered CAR-T cells circulate systemically, reaching every area of the body. This expands its potential applications to other cancers where the target is expressed, such as ovarian and lung cancer.CellabMED has secured over 30 billion won in investment through Series B, with these funds primarily allocated to building the company’s core infrastructure and supporting early-stage clinical development.Regarding future plans, Song stated, “CellabMED’s vision is to become a company that overcomes diseases and contributes to society through innovative drug development.” He added, “Our immediate goal is to secure conditional approval for CLM-103, currently in clinical trials for brain tumors lacking effective treatments, as quickly as possible through the orphan drug designation process for permission.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com