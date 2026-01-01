‘SQUAD X’, a startup that provides B2B media AdTech and marketing agency solutions for brands and e-commerce

Jung Sik Kwon and Young Hyun Choi, CEOs of SQUAD X



Founded in February 2022 by co-CEOs Jung Sik Kwon and Young Hyun Choi, SQUAD X operates three business models: AI-based B2B SaaS solution, BrixPlus; AI content production, BrixStudio; and AI hyper-personalization digital marketing, BrixADS. SQUAD X is evolving into an AI media ad-tech company by expanding its original concept for a media commerce startup.“SQUAD X was founded in February 2022 as a media commerce company. At that time, live commerce was central to media commerce, and short-form commerce was emerging as a new trend. In line with this, SQUAD X’s initial business models were BrixPlus, a B2B SaaS solution that enables companies to implement live and short-form commerce on their online stores, and BrixStudio, which produces live commerce broadcasts and short-form content. Starting in 2023, as the AI trend emerged, SQUAD X swiftly responded by formally applying AI to its BrixPlus and BrixStudio businesses.”BrixPlus offers personalized content recommendations powered by AI-based big data analytics. It is designed to increase purchase conversion rates through short-form content on online stores. BrixStudio makes it easy, quick, and cost-effective to create AI-generated short-form content using AI solutions. To date, it has produced over 2,500 AI-generated short-form videos, including converting text information from the NAVER Knowledge Encyclopedia into videos. Various companies have received these videos. Furthermore, in 2024, SQUAD X fully launched BrixAds, its AI-based digital marketing business. Through hyper-personalized digital marketing, BrixAds targets live commerce broadcasts and short-form content to consumers with high purchase intent, thereby increasing purchase conversion rates compared to conventional methods.SQUAD X has made various attempts to secure competitive market advantages for each business, and the results have been successful. First, the BrixPlus solution has expanded beyond its initial focus on video exposure for online stores. It is broadening its design scope to become an integrated solution that manages the entire content lifecycle, including creation, editing, distribution, management, targeting, and analysis, within companies’ video marketing processes. This allows it to provide consulting services to various Korean enterprises, including major home shopping companies, broadcasters, and entertainment companies.The BrixStudio content production business significantly enhances the efficiency of creating short-form ad material by using Brix Clip, an AI-based ad material generation solution launched last April. Furthermore, the Startup Scale-up Package support program is expected to efficiently conduct A/B testing with various companies to maximize purchase conversion results.Finally, BrixAds was designed with a marketing funnel structure centered on purchase conversion to overcome the limitations of traditional reward-based advertising media. It has been successfully implemented in the marketing strategies of various companies, yielding strong purchase conversion results. Furthermore, it is achieving successful outcomes by utilizing content strategies on external platforms like YouTube and Instagram, as well as influencers, to translate content engagement into tangible purchase results.SQUAD X currently provides services to over 90 Korean client companies. Previously, it offered individual services (BrixPlus, BrixStudio, and BrixAds) based on company-specific needs; however, the number of companies utilizing all three services has rapidly increased recently. SQUAD X’s unique upselling strategy enabled this process.To pursue full-scale overseas expansion, SQUAD X established a branch in Singapore in April 2025. In June, SQUAD X held a local seminar in Singapore to target new sales with local client companies, expand its network, and prepare for global partnerships and sales growth.Regarding future plans, Kwon stated, “The domestic and international economic and media landscapes are rapidly changing. In particular, innovations in AI technology are significantly impacting content creation and quality.” He added, “SQUAD X aims to become the leading example of an AI-based media AdTech company that can quickly produce cost-effective content, distribute it efficiently, and contribute to tangible purchase conversions.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com