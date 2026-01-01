‘ERSTEQ’, an AI-based new drug development company founded by three KAIST Ph.D.s.

Boah Lee, CEO of ERSTEQ
Quantifying target-centric 3D structural information and predicting functionally active interaction areas
“Currently, ERSTEQ is the only Korean company with a technology platform that can find and verify AI-based molecular glue-based TPD candidates. Based on this, we are securing a global competitive advantage in innovative, new drug development.”
Its flagship product is a next-generation, systemic AI-based, targeted protein degradation discovery platform. Its proprietary ‘GlueHunter’ AI platform analyzes complementary binding surfaces between proteins to predict novel degradation targets (neo-substrates) and efficiently design molecular glue candidates that induce selective degradation.
Furthermore, through its biological validation platform, ‘GluePick’, the company directly verifies the efficacy and mode of action (MOA) of derived candidate compounds at the cellular and animal levels. These results are then fed back into the AI model, establishing a virtuous cycle that continuously improves prediction accuracy and precision.
ERSTEQ’s anti-cancer pipeline includes Korea’s first AI-based molecular glue candidate, which is an anti-cancer drug discovered through GlueHunter. This first-in-class anti-cancer candidate selectively degrades previously challenging undruggable targets that conventional inhibitor approaches could not address.
It demonstrates superior anti-cancer efficacy compared to existing therapies and possesses excellent delivery efficiency and metabolic stability due to its small-molecule structure of less than 500 Da. The compound employs a next-generation molecular glue mode of action utilizing a novel E3 ligase. It is expected to present a new TPD paradigm that goes beyond PROTAC.
ERSTEQ’s AI-based drug development platform uses pattern recognition AI technology that differs from existing binding affinity-based models. It quantifies and trains target-centric 3D structural information to predict functionally active interaction areas.
This technology enables the rational design of molecular glue degraders (MGDs), protein-protein interaction (PPI) modulators, and other proximity-induced modalities for structurally challenging proteins that were difficult to target with conventional approaches. Most importantly, ERSTEQ’s pattern recognition AI platform has evolved into GlueHunter, which features modality universality that transcends the limitations of single modalities. This forms the foundation for its greatest competitive advantage—expandability into diverse therapeutic areas beyond oncology, including the central nervous system (CNS) and inflammatory diseases.
ERSTEQ was founded by Dr. Boah Lee from the Department of Bio and Brain Engineering at KAIST, Dr. Seungju Park (Research Institute Director) from the Department of Biological Sciences at KAIST, and Dr. Seulgi Lee. ERSTEQ’s core R&D organization consists of IT and BT convergence experts with KAIST Ph.D.s who possess integrated capabilities spanning the entire AI-based new drug development lifecycle.
Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “ERSTEQ aims to leap forward as a globally competitive, innovative drug development company, leveraging its AI-based TPD technology.”
Founded: September 2021
Main business: AI-based new drug development
Achievements: Secured pre-A series investment in 2022; Recognized as a company-affiliated research institute; Selected for the TIPS Startup Commercialization Project (Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development); Won the 2022 Korea Enterprise Grand Prize in the AI New Drug Development category; Conducted joint research with the Korea Institute of Oriental Medicine (KIOM), Chungnam National University College of Medicine, and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and signed joint research agreements with three Korean biotechnology companies, including Y-Biologics Co., Ltd. in 2023; Conducted joint research with the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT), selected for the Special Zone Enterprise Sustained Growth Rapid Support Project (Korea Innovation Foundation), selected for the Data Voucher Support Project (Korea Data Industry Promotion Agency), participated in the Medicine Research Center (MRC) Leading Research Center Project hosted by the National Research Foundation of Korea, Chungnam National University College of Medicine in 2024; Currently conducting open innovation with Korean biotechnology companies listed in Korea, negotiating open innovation with major domestic pharmaceutical companies; Selected for Phase 2 of the industry-university-institute Collaboration R&D Project (jointly with the Korea Institute of Oriental Medicine, Ministry of SMEs and Startups), and selected for the Startup Scale-up Package Support Project (Ministry of SMEs and Startups) in 2025
