‘Orwell Health’, a startup, operates the digital cognitive behavioral therapy solution ‘Distancing’

Orwell Health operates ‘Distancing’, a digital cognitive behavioral therapy solution that addresses mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD), and trauma. The company was founded in August 2021 by CEO Seung-Joo Hong (33).Hong graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine, obtained his medical license, and began full-scale company operations in March 2022. There have been several diverse attempts, and currently, Orwell Health operates ‘Distancing’, a digital cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) solution designed to address so-called mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, OCD, and trauma.The company’s flagship product is the digital therapeutic program ‘Distancing’ for treating mental health problems. “There are two proven methods for addressing mental health issues: medication and psychotherapy. Among psychotherapies, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is the most validated approach. Distancing delivers this CBT digitally via an app. In other words, it’s ‘guided self-help.’ Simply put, it’s like a ‘digital mental health workbook.’”Users engage in various activities to improve their symptoms, and a mental health professional provides coaching and feedback throughout the process. Research shows that guided self-help has been verified as an effective treatment for mild to moderate depression and anxiety, with results comparable to in-person psychotherapy. In fact, Distancing demonstrates a similar level of therapeutic effectiveness.Distancing’s competitive advantage can be summarized in three points. The program is the first. Through extensive trial and error, Distancing has transformed the traditional approach to mental health treatment into a digital experience. As a result, depression scores decrease by approximately 34%, and anxiety scores decrease by about 40% within just seven weeks of starting the program.Second is AI. Distancing uses AI to support professionals throughout the entire treatment process. AI supports professionals in procedural aspects and therapeutic interventions, such as case conceptualization. Consequently, consistent therapeutic outcomes are delivered regardless of the therapist’s background or experience.Third is pricing. Evidence-based CBT programs conducted offline typically require an average of 12 to 16 sessions and cost approximately 2 to 3 million won. Distancing achieves similar effects at roughly one-tenth the price.Orwell Health primarily uses social media for marketing. Its Instagram account provides mental health information and has about 43,000 followers. On its YouTube channel (@distancing), launched earlier this year, it uploads videos introducing Distancing-related concepts.Orwell Health has attracted a cumulative investment of 3 billion won in two rounds: seed and pre-A. Although no specific schedule has been set, the company is preparing for a Series A investment round to further solidify its recent growth acceleration. The company is planning the timing and scale in consultation with existing investors.Regarding future plans, Hong stated, “Over the past two years, our team has focused less on commercialization and more on identifying and verifying critical market problems and solutions that could effectively address them.” He added, “As a result, we developed Distancing as a robust solution and are now actively pursuing commercialization, starting this year.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com