‘Weknew’, a startup that creates and disseminates scientifically grounded, accurate health knowledge

Yul Hwangbo, CEO of Weknew



Developed the medical knowledge service ‘knewhealth’ and the generative AI health consultation service ‘knewman’; trust is cited as its primary competitive advantage

Weknew is a company that creates and disseminates scientifically grounded, accurate health knowledge. Its CEO, Yul Hwangbo (45), is a professor in the Endocrinology Department at the National Cancer Center and founded the company in July 2021 through the National Cancer Center’s Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation.“I’ve seen many cases where inaccurate and misleading health information and medical advertisements flood the internet, leading people to develop poor health habits that ultimately harm their health. Conversely, medically accurate, evidence-based information often presents challenges due to its complexity, making it difficult for the public to understand. Weknew delivers accurate health information in an easily understandable way. We produce medically sound knowledge through the collective intelligence of numerous medical school professors and specialists, providing this to both the public and businesses. Our company was founded to address the issue of health literacy, or the public’s ability to accurately understand health information, thereby reducing health inequalities. We aim to enable all citizens to understand evidence-based medical information and maintain healthy habits.”Its flagship products are ‘knewhealth’, a medical knowledge service, and ‘knewman’, a generative AI health consultation service. Weknew Market provides businesses with general medical knowledge content. For those seeking richer, customized healthcare services, Weknew offers the ‘knewhealth’ service, which utilizes API integration and tailored algorithms.“End users receive personalized health content based on their health information, which enhances their satisfaction with health services. ‘knewman’ is a generative AI-based, interactive health consultation chatbot that improves users’ health literacy by summarizing and delivering accurate information.”Weknew’s primary competitive advantage is trust. The most critical aspect of health information is trust, which comes from delivering medically verified content. Medical information services can only sustain themselves by maintaining the highest level of reliability. Most health information is used for secondary economic purposes, such as advertising or attracting users. However, knewhealth’s information is created solely to enhance the accuracy and communicability of medical knowledge. Furthermore, as a generative AI service, Weknew is designed to provide answers only within the realm of correct health knowledge.“We currently provide services to multiple companies and are establishing ourselves as a provider of accurate health information. In reality, few companies can provide health information targeting specific consumer segments or deliver accurate health information in the public sector. Weknew is conducting extensive sales activities targeting corporate clients and the public sector.”Regarding future plans, Hwangbo stated, “We plan to sell the ‘knewman’ health chatbot service wherever accurate health knowledge is needed,” adding, “We plan to create its English version and launch it in English-speaking markets.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com