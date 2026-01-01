‘Infosquare’, a startup that developed an AI orchestration platform that integrates and coordinates multiple artificial intelligences into a single system

Seungjun Jeon, CEO of Infosquare



Infosquare collects and analyzes data generated by people and the environment and researches technologies that enable efficient transformation for industry and society. Building on this experience, Infosquare developed an AI orchestration platform that integrates and coordinates multiple AI systems into one. The company was founded in January 2020 by CEO Seungjun Jeon (43).“We developed an AI orchestration platform that integrates and coordinates multiple artificial intelligence systems into one unified system. Our AI platform operates on an on-premises, self-built, and sovereign AI architecture, running on our own servers without relying on external clouds. It helps companies and institutions securely build and operate AI using their own data.”Infosquare is currently creating a system to assess carbon emissions using a method called environmentally extended input–output analysis (EEIOA) as part of a joint project with a big company under the Startup Scale-Up Package. The EEIOA system quantitatively tracks the impact of production activities on overall societal carbon emissions by analyzing input-output structures across industries.“It’s a model capable of comprehensively calculating not just single processes or product units, but also indirect emissions occurring across the entire value chain and supply chain of an industry. Furthermore, it can calculate the reduction amount for the evaluated industry group based on the existing baseline emissions per industry sector.”The system being developed uses the EEIOA model and combines AI technology to create a framework that goes beyond just environmental data to also cover research and development, corporate matters, and technology evaluations. It implements an agent-based analysis system specialized for environmental and technology assessments by automatically standardizing industry-specific data and intelligently linking the analysis, visualization, and reporting processes.Infosquare’s competitive edge lies in its orchestration platform, which can generate and integrate purpose-specific agent AI. Various modules, such as Chat AI (a knowledge-based chatbot), Code AI (code analysis), Report AI (report automation), and Carbon AI (environmental and carbon data analysis), operate organizationally within a single engine.“The evaluation system being developed this time is an extensible agent from the Carbon AI family that specializes in environmental and technological assessments. What sets Infosquare’s platform apart is that these agents can automatically process data and securely perform the entire process—from analysis to visualization and reporting—within an on-premises environment.”This solution is advancing global research and proof of concept (PoC) for the EEIOA-based evaluation system by collaborating with multiple institutions. This cooperative framework establishes a foundation to link the Korean carbon and environmental data evaluation model with European standards and enter the international market. Domestically, Infosquare is conducting demonstration projects centered on government projects and public institutions. They plan to expand into industries where carbon data directly impacts decision-making, such as energy, manufacturing, and finance.Infosquare is composed of convergent talents, including AI engineers, data analysts, and environmental economists. In a variety of domains, such as system development, policy assessment, and industrial data analysis, these professionals work closely together.Regarding future plans, Jeon stated, “Our goal is to establish the EEIOA evaluation system, based on our developed platform, as the standard analytical system for industry and policy. Furthermore, we aim to build an AI-based evaluation ecosystem where companies and governments can conduct integrated research and development, technology, and environmental assessments using the same data standards.” He added, “Long-term, we plan to link this data with financial, policy, and carbon trading systems to create a sustainable, data-driven economic infrastructure.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com