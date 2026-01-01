‘Creative Digital Lab’, a startup that develops solutions for training kind communicators and sales experts

Soojung Bae, CEO of Creative Digital Lab



Its flagship product, ‘SoKind’, is a revolutionary job-specific speech and communication training platform

Providing free-form conversation scenarios and featuring a feedback system comparable to that of actual sales experts

Creative Digital Lab is the company behind ‘SoKind’, a solution that trains kind communicators and sales experts. The company was founded in January 2021 by CEO Soojung Bae.“I have over 13 years of experience in IT startups and a profound interest in ‘speaking well’ and effective communication. I established Creative Digital Lab to solve these problems through technology. After launching the ‘SoKind’ service, I recognized a significant need for practical communication training and coaching, particularly among sales professionals in the insurance and finance industries. To address this need, I obtained an insurance agent license to gain firsthand experience with the industry’s field operations and training. The existing insurance and finance sectors are limited by a lack of systematic training materials, curricula focused on real situations, and data-driven feedback. Our goal is to expand our scope to all sales roles and revolutionize the ‘power of persuasion’ using AI and data-driven technology.”Its flagship product, ‘SoKind’, is a revolutionary job-specific speech and communication training platform. It allows anyone in a customer-facing role to practice overcoming speaking challenges at any time with the help of AI. The AI realistically renders customer roles for training that mimics real conversations and provides detailed, specific feedback after practice.Creative Digital Lab’s technology is based on a communication and language competency assessment system that objectively diagnoses ‘strengths’ and ‘areas needing improvement’ according to business- and company-specific standards. Through collaboration with a specialized team focused on sales communication research, it provides content applicable across diverse industrial settings.SoKind is recognized as an innovative, premium solution in the job and sales training market. It provides customizable dialogue scenarios tailored to the insurance industry and features a feedback system that matches the level of actual sales experts.“For example, in insurance agent training, it enables practice with scenarios that match real-world customer types. After each conversation, it provides detailed feedback, such as ‘areas needing improvement’ and ‘recommended expressions. This feature is unique because it goes beyond manager evaluations; AI-powered coaching provides tangible help in improving practical skills. SoKind is currently expanding into various customer service industries, leveraging its strength in flexible customization.”Key markets include large enterprise-led open innovation projects, government-supported corporate-startup collaboration projects, industry-specific professional events, and external partnerships. The target audience is companies that operate large-scale organizations in service-oriented fields, including insurance. Adoption is underway, particularly among insurance companies and large enterprises.Regarding future plans, Bae stated, “We will build a customized training system based on real sales environments and customer voice data. This will enable all users to receive practical training and feedback tailored to their specific customers and industry characteristics.” She added, “We aim to establish ourselves as a ‘persuasion development platform’ that encompasses both corporate HR innovation and individual growth. In the long term, we aspire to expand into a global service that supports the growth of anyone who struggles with speaking.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com