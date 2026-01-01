‘THYROSCOPE’, a startup developing AI medical devices for thyroid diseases and their complications

Jaeimn Park, CEO of THYROSCOPE



THYROSCOPE is the world’s first company to develop AI medical devices for thyroid diseases and their complications. The company was founded in April 2020 by CEO Jaeimn Park (33) and three co-founders.With 121 domestic and international patents, presentations at over 40 domestic and international conferences, and more than 10 SCI-level publications, THYROSCOPE is revolutionizing the global thyroid disease field with digital healthcare technology. Some products have obtained permission and insurance coverage domestically and are being prescribed in medical clinics and hospitals. THYROSCOPE is expanding into the global market by pursuing permission from the U.S. FDA, the European CE, and the Japanese PMDA.THYROSCOPE targets thyroid dysfunction and its ophthalmic complication: thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy (TAO). First, thyroid dysfunction is a common chronic condition affecting approximately 6% of the population. About 90% of diagnosed patients require daily medication for life.Due to the nature of chronic diseases, symptoms fluctuate between worsening and improvement. Currently, patients with thyroid disorders worldwide have no way to monitor their condition beyond blood tests during clinic visits. Symptoms associated with disease progression, such as fatigue and weight fluctuations, are nonspecific symptoms that anyone might experience in daily life. This situation makes it difficult for patients to recognize worsening symptoms themselves.Blood glucose meters have become an essential part of diabetes treatment because they allow mild cases to be managed at home and enable the detection of worsening symptoms during home management.“However, in the treatment process for thyroid dysfunction, the only available method is to visit the hospital about four times a year on average for blood tests to assess disease status. Consequently, many thyroid disease patients feel anxious about possible worsening and undergo unnecessary blood tests, even when their levels remain consistently normal. If levels become abnormal before the next visit, there is no way to confirm this, which can worsen symptoms and cause complications. In countries like the United States, where a single blood test at a university hospital costs over 700 USD, the high cost and limited accessibility due to medical clinic and hospital waiting times make self-monitoring devices essential.”THYROSCOPE has developed a solution that monitors thyroid disease by collecting biosignals from a smartwatch and the patient’s personal medical information. Patients with severe cases may experience abnormal hormonal changes between visits to the clinic. Early diagnosis of deteriorating symptoms improves treatment effectiveness by reducing the rate of complications. Patients with mild cases can have blood tests when their symptoms worsen, enabling treatment to be tailored to the severity of their condition. This also improves the cost-effectiveness of healthcare.Second, TAO is a complication that arises from thyroid dysfunction. It is accompanied by functional and cosmetic symptoms, such as proptosis, strabismus, and diplopia, which significantly reduce patients’ quality of life. Furthermore, failure to diagnose these conditions early can lead to permanent sequelae. However, since patients with thyroid disease are usually treated in internal medicine departments, early diagnosis of TAO—which is an ophthalmology condition—is often challenging.“THYROSCOPE’s solution uses AI to mimic the ophthalmologist’s diagnostic method for TAO. It enables a comprehensive evaluation of TAO through patient photos captured by a camera. This allows for the monitoring and early diagnosis of TAO, a complication that severely impairs the lives of patients with thyroid disease.”THYROSCOPE currently has 42 employees organized into four divitions and nine teams. The company operates a U.S. subsidiary and a liaison office in Germany. Jaehoon Moon, a professor at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital and co-founder, leads the R&D headquarters as it expands globally. The divitions encompass a medical research institute and an AI research institute. The medical research institute includes two professors who practice at university hospitals.Regarding future plans, Park said, “We will continue to develop medical devices utilizing digital and AI technologies in the field of thyroid diseases,” adding, “Our ultimate goal is to enable many patients, both Korean and international, to receive better medical care.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com