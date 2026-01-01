‘PearlsInMires’, a startup that develops the peptide-based anticancer drug ‘Pearl-101’ as its flagship product

Keun-Yeong Jeong, CEO of PearlsInMires



Pearl-101, the world’s first technology, induces target stabilization to deliver potent anti-cancer effects

Introducing a new treatment approach that can work around the resistance seen with platinum-based drugs and PARP inhibitors

PearlsInMires is a company that develops novel anticancer drugs. The company discovered a unique target necessary for cancer cell survival whose expression can be lethal to cancer cells. PearlsInMires is developing Pearl-101, a peptide-based anticancer drug, as its flagship product to stabilize this target. The company was founded in May 2023 by CEO Keun-Yeong Jeong (44).Its flagship product is 'Pearl-101', a peptide-based anticancer drug. "First-generation cytotoxic anticancer drugs, second-generation targeted anticancer drugs, and third-generation immune anticancer drugs have contributed to extending cancer patients' survival periods. However, cancer remains an unconquered disease. Fundamental issues like resistance and toxicity remain unresolved. Recent anticancer drugs are developed by inhibiting specific targets, but this approach is a major cause of resistance development. When a specific function of cancer cells is suppressed, the cells can reactivate that function to evade treatment and potentially mutate into a more malignant form."PearlsInMires is developing Pearl-101, a peptide-based anticancer drug, as its flagship product. Rather than inhibiting specific targets in cancer cells, Pearl-101 stabilizes them to induce potent anticancer effects.Pearl-101 is the world's first technology to accumulate its unique target within cancer cells. It does so through a mode of action that stabilizes the target. The accumulated target induces a unique form of cell death called 'patanatos', which delivers potent anticancer effects.Unlike conventional inhibitor-based anticancer drugs, which develop resistance over time due to cancer cell evasion, Pearl-101's target stabilization approach naturally induces cancer cells to reduce the target in order to survive. However, since this target is necessary for cancer cell survival, reducing it leads to decreased malignancy and cell death. Consequently, Pearl-101 can present a new treatment paradigm capable of overcoming resistance.Pearl-101 has a competitive advantage in the field of anticancer drugs. As the world's first anticancer drug to overcome resistance based on a target stabilization mechanism, Pearl-101 is in high demand in clinical settings due to its differentiated approach from existing inhibition methods. This technology excels in overcoming various resistance mechanisms, whether innate to cancer cells or acquired during treatment, simultaneously offering outstanding advantages in treatment persistence and efficacy. Additionally, as a peptide-based formulation, Pearl-101 can serve as a payload for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) or peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs), facilitating the development of diverse application formulations."Most importantly, its mechanism of action—stabilizing and accumulating within the cell a target required for cancer cell survival—means it has minimal impact on normal cells. This allows for treatment without toxicity concerns, representing a major competitive advantage. These technological differentiations, safety profile, and scalability distinguish PulseInMires' products from existing anticancer drugs and will secure their competitiveness throughout future clinical and commercialization processes."Regarding future plans, Jeong stated, "PearlsInMires's ultimate goal is to administer the new anticancer drug currently under development to cancer patients in urgent need of treatment in clinical settings and provide them with a tangible hope for therapy."