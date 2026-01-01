‘PearlsInMires’, a startup that develops the peptide-based anticancer drug ‘Pearl-101’ as its flagship product

Keun-Yeong Jeong, CEO of PearlsInMires
Pearl-101, the world’s first technology, induces target stabilization to deliver potent anti-cancer effects
Introducing a new treatment approach that can work around the resistance seen with platinum-based drugs and PARP inhibitors
Its flagship product is ‘Pearl-101’, a peptide-based anticancer drug. “First-generation cytotoxic anticancer drugs, second-generation targeted anticancer drugs, and third-generation immune anticancer drugs have contributed to extending cancer patients’ survival periods. However, cancer remains an unconquered disease. Fundamental issues like resistance and toxicity remain unresolved. Recent anticancer drugs are developed by inhibiting specific targets, but this approach is a major cause of resistance development. When a specific function of cancer cells is suppressed, the cells can reactivate that function to evade treatment and potentially mutate into a more malignant form.”
PearlsInMires is developing Pearl-101, a peptide-based anticancer drug, as its flagship product. Rather than inhibiting specific targets in cancer cells, Pearl-101 stabilizes them to induce potent anticancer effects.
Pearl-101 is the world’s first technology to accumulate its unique target within cancer cells. It does so through a mode of action that stabilizes the target. The accumulated target induces a unique form of cell death called ‘patanatos’, which delivers potent anticancer effects.
Unlike conventional inhibitor-based anticancer drugs, which develop resistance over time due to cancer cell evasion, Pearl-101’s target stabilization approach naturally induces cancer cells to reduce the target in order to survive. However, since this target is necessary for cancer cell survival, reducing it leads to decreased malignancy and cell death. Consequently, Pearl-101 can present a new treatment paradigm capable of overcoming resistance.
Pearl-101 has a competitive advantage in the field of anticancer drugs. As the world’s first anticancer drug to overcome resistance based on a target stabilization mechanism, Pearl-101 is in high demand in clinical settings due to its differentiated approach from existing inhibition methods. This technology excels in overcoming various resistance mechanisms, whether innate to cancer cells or acquired during treatment, simultaneously offering outstanding advantages in treatment persistence and efficacy. Additionally, as a peptide-based formulation, Pearl-101 can serve as a payload for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) or peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs), facilitating the development of diverse application formulations.
“Most importantly, its mechanism of action—stabilizing and accumulating within the cell a target required for cancer cell survival—means it has minimal impact on normal cells. This allows for treatment without toxicity concerns, representing a major competitive advantage. These technological differentiations, safety profile, and scalability distinguish PulseInMires’ products from existing anticancer drugs and will secure their competitiveness throughout future clinical and commercialization processes.”
Regarding future plans, Jeong stated, “PearlsInMires’s ultimate goal is to administer the new anticancer drug currently under development to cancer patients in urgent need of treatment in clinical settings and provide them with a tangible hope for therapy.”
Founded: May 2023
Main business: anticancer drug development
Achievements: Established a company-affiliated research institute in July 2023; Certified as a venture business in November 2023; Established an animal testing facility in July 2024; Selected for the Deep Tech TIPS Program from 2023 to 2026; Selected for the Startup Scale-up Package from 2025 to 2026; Designated as a member of the Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital Open Lab; Designated as a member of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) Innovation Startup Members; Designated as a member of the Korea Institute of Toxicology (KIT) Shoulder-to-Shoulder Company; Designated as a member of the K-BioLabHub; Selected and presented at the S Challenge IR (Bio Sector), hosted by the Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation; Selected and presented at the ‘BiiG WAVE’ private IR hosted by the Incheon Creative Economy Innovation Center; Selected for the New Drug R&D Consulting Program, hosted by the KFDA/KDDF; Selected for the IP Investment-Linked Knowledge Evaluation Support Project, hosted by KIPO; Selected for the Specialized Investment Institution-Leading to Investment Attraction Support Project, hosted by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI); Selected for the Early-Stage Startup Package hosted by the Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation and graduated with the highest honors; Selected for the 14th KIBO Venture Camp hosted by the Korea Technology Finance Corporation; Selected for the Pre-Startup Package hosted by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute and graduated with highest honors; Pearl-101 patents registered in Korea, Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia, and India, and patent applications filed in the U.S. and China
