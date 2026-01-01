‘PROID’, a startup that develops AI-based medical image analysis software and laryngeal performance evaluation systems

Minkyu Kim, CEO of PROID



PROID develops AI-based medical image analysis software and laryngeal performance evaluation systems. The company strives to provide solutions that enhance the diagnostic efficiency and accuracy of medical professionals and aims to develop technology that is utilized in clinical settings. The company was founded in June 2021 by CEO Minkyu Kim (45).Its flagship product is a high-speed camera-based laryngeal performance examination system. The system captures patients’ vocal cord movements and laryngeal structures with high-speed cameras (1,500 and 6,000 frames per second) and then analyzes the footage with AI and digital kyrography (DKG) technology. This enables an objective evaluation of various voice disorders, such as vocal cord paralysis and nodules.PROID’s system is a next-generation solution that overcomes the limitations of existing laryngeal video stroboscopy (LVS) and high-speed videoendoscopy (HSV) technologies.It significantly enhances diagnostic accuracy and speed as an integrated platform featuring ultra-high-speed recording at 1,500 and 6,000 frames per second (fps), quantitative and objective analysis of vocal fold movement in all directions (up, down, left, and right), and a diagnosis time reduced from over one hour to under five minutes. It also features AI-based analysis algorithms that assist medical professionals’ judgments.PROID is securing references through joint research and equipment installation with major domestic university hospitals. The company is raising market awareness by participating in relevant academic conferences and exhibitions, conducting demonstrations and seminars for medical professionals, and publishing academic papers based on examination results from existing customer hospitals. In 2024, PROID advanced product sophistication by acquiring technology from Umedical Co., Ltd. and completing KFDA medical device certification, new medical technology listing (code E7583), and insurance fee registration. Currently, over 1,700 tests are performed annually at five major hospitals, including the Asan Medical Center, the Pusan National University Hospital, and the Hanyang University International Hospital. Moving forward, the company plans to enter the global ENT market based on FDA and CE certifications.PROID operates through government-supported projects and its own sales revenue and is preparing to attract Series A investment by 2026. The funds will be allocated primarily to product refinement, expanding clinical trials, accelerating authorization and permission processes, and establishing domestic and international marketing and sales networks.After starting his business, Kim said, “The greatest reward comes when we receive feedback that our product is being used in actual hospital settings and making a tangible contribution to patient diagnosis and treatment.” He added, “Growing together with the team while sharing our goals is a highly meaningful and valuable process in itself.”PROID is currently composed of a research institute (hardware, software, and image processing) and regulatory affairs personnel. Experts in each field collaborate to advance product development and commercialization.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “In the short term, we aim to obtain KFDA Class II medical device certification, achieve GMP compliance, and expand domestic commercialization. In the long term, our ultimate vision is to leap forward as an AI image diagnosis platform company capable of expanding beyond the larynx into the respiratory and digestive systems by entering the global market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com