‘PMATCH’, a startup that uses data and AI to promote safe and efficient medication usage

Howard Lee, CEO of PMATCH



Developing ‘PillTalk’, an AI-based solution that makes drug interaction analysis understandable and usable for general public

PMATCH’s competitive advantage lies in expanding the medical personnel-centric medication management domain into public healthcare settings using AI

PMATCH is a digital healthcare solutions company that uses data and artificial intelligence (AI) to promote safe and efficient medication usage. The company’s core goal is to expand the medication management domain, which has traditionally been handled only by healthcare professionals, so that it can be utilized by patients, caregivers, and public healthcare institutions. The company was founded in April 2021 by CEO Howard Lee (61).PMATCH’s flagship products are the health functional food curation app ‘Battery’ (Health Functional Food Information at a Glance, Protecting My Health) and ‘PillTalk’. Battery is a platform that helps consumers easily and accurately compare and select health functional food information. Recognized for its technological prowess and innovation, Battery received the Innovation Award at CES 2023.PillTalk is an AI-based solution that makes drug interaction analysis, which was previously only possible with the help of medical personnel, understandable and usable by the general public. As the population ages and chronic diseases become more prevalent, the number of people taking multiple medications simultaneously has increased, leading to more cases of adverse drug reactions, duplicate prescriptions, and misuse. PillTalk addresses these issues by using AI to analyze a patient’s medication history and preemptively detect risks of drug interactions. It facilitates information sharing and communication among healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers, thereby fostering a safer medication management environment. Furthermore, PillTalk serves as a ‘digital guardian for medication safety,’ contributing to both individual health and the efficiency and reliability of public healthcare.PillTalk’s core competitive advantage lies in leveraging AI to extend the traditionally healthcare professional–centric domain of medication management into the public healthcare setting. Conventional drug interaction analysis required highly specialized knowledge, limiting accessibility to physicians and pharmacists. However, meticulous monitoring of every patient is practically difficult, and the current structure makes it challenging for specialized personnel to be permanently stationed at primary care sites, such as health centers or local governments.“PillTalk is an AI solution developed to fill this gap. It automatically analyzes medication history and proactively detects drug interactions or risk signals. This enables personnel at health centers, local governments, and healthcare institutions to easily manage medication safety. It enables public healthcare settings to automate complex medication review processes, manage patient safety metrics based on data, and enhance administrative efficiency.”PMATCH is pioneering its market with a strategic approach that focuses on proving its effectiveness directly within public healthcare settings, rather than relying on simple promotion or advertising. This positions PMATCH as a ‘Public Healthcare Innovation Partner.’ Currently, PMATCH is focusing on expanding its B2G (business-to-government) business, primarily targeting health centers and local governments. This year, PMATCH signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gwanak-gu for ‘Community-Oriented Healthcare Services’ and participated in Yuhan’s designated donation project for integrated care medical models in Wonju and Jeju. PMATCH recently signed an ‘Integrated Care Polypharmacy Management Project’ with the Gwangjin-gu Office. It is also expanding its collaboration model centered on public healthcare settings by linking and supporting community-based health services, such as programs for managing medication misuse and outreach health programs, with the Gwanak Senior Welfare Center.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “Under the philosophy, ‘Until the patient’s voice reaches the medical field and society,’ PMATCH aims to establish a new standard for medication safety management.” He added, “We will expand our current B2G (public healthcare) cooperation model to local governments nationwide and ensure ‘PillTalk’ becomes a fundamental tool for public care within integrated health centers and community medication management systems.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com