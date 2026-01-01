‘PMATCH’, a startup that uses data and AI to promote safe and efficient medication usage

Howard Lee, CEO of PMATCH
Developing ‘PillTalk’, an AI-based solution that makes drug interaction analysis understandable and usable for general public
PMATCH’s competitive advantage lies in expanding the medical personnel-centric medication management domain into public healthcare settings using AI
PMATCH’s flagship products are the health functional food curation app ‘Battery’ (Health Functional Food Information at a Glance, Protecting My Health) and ‘PillTalk’. Battery is a platform that helps consumers easily and accurately compare and select health functional food information. Recognized for its technological prowess and innovation, Battery received the Innovation Award at CES 2023.
PillTalk is an AI-based solution that makes drug interaction analysis, which was previously only possible with the help of medical personnel, understandable and usable by the general public. As the population ages and chronic diseases become more prevalent, the number of people taking multiple medications simultaneously has increased, leading to more cases of adverse drug reactions, duplicate prescriptions, and misuse. PillTalk addresses these issues by using AI to analyze a patient’s medication history and preemptively detect risks of drug interactions. It facilitates information sharing and communication among healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers, thereby fostering a safer medication management environment. Furthermore, PillTalk serves as a ‘digital guardian for medication safety,’ contributing to both individual health and the efficiency and reliability of public healthcare.
PillTalk’s core competitive advantage lies in leveraging AI to extend the traditionally healthcare professional–centric domain of medication management into the public healthcare setting. Conventional drug interaction analysis required highly specialized knowledge, limiting accessibility to physicians and pharmacists. However, meticulous monitoring of every patient is practically difficult, and the current structure makes it challenging for specialized personnel to be permanently stationed at primary care sites, such as health centers or local governments.
“PillTalk is an AI solution developed to fill this gap. It automatically analyzes medication history and proactively detects drug interactions or risk signals. This enables personnel at health centers, local governments, and healthcare institutions to easily manage medication safety. It enables public healthcare settings to automate complex medication review processes, manage patient safety metrics based on data, and enhance administrative efficiency.”
PMATCH is pioneering its market with a strategic approach that focuses on proving its effectiveness directly within public healthcare settings, rather than relying on simple promotion or advertising. This positions PMATCH as a ‘Public Healthcare Innovation Partner.’ Currently, PMATCH is focusing on expanding its B2G (business-to-government) business, primarily targeting health centers and local governments. This year, PMATCH signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gwanak-gu for ‘Community-Oriented Healthcare Services’ and participated in Yuhan’s designated donation project for integrated care medical models in Wonju and Jeju. PMATCH recently signed an ‘Integrated Care Polypharmacy Management Project’ with the Gwangjin-gu Office. It is also expanding its collaboration model centered on public healthcare settings by linking and supporting community-based health services, such as programs for managing medication misuse and outreach health programs, with the Gwanak Senior Welfare Center.
Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “Under the philosophy, ‘Until the patient’s voice reaches the medical field and society,’ PMATCH aims to establish a new standard for medication safety management.” He added, “We will expand our current B2G (public healthcare) cooperation model to local governments nationwide and ensure ‘PillTalk’ becomes a fundamental tool for public care within integrated health centers and community medication management systems.”
Founded: April 2021
Main business: integrated care medication management centered on B2G (public healthcare), AI drug interaction analysis platform PillTalk Achievements: Signed the Gwangjin-gu ‘Outreach Medication Management’ pilot project and launched the official PillTalk web service in October 2025; Signed a Yuhan’s designated donation project for integrated care medical models in Wonju and Jeju in June 2025; Signed an MoU for Gwanak-gu’s ‘Community-Oriented Healthcare Service’ in April 2025; Selected for the Startup Scale-up Package (Kyobo Life Insurance collaboration type) in April 2025; Selected for the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund’s 13th Start-up NEST in April 2023; The Battery App won the CES 2023 Innovation Award in the Software and Mobile category in January 2023
