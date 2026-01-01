‘Huniverse Global’, a startup that provides a cloud-based system for precision medicine in hospitals

Sang-Heon Lee, CEO of Huniverse Global



Building a next-generation medical information platform that integrates medical data and artificial intelligence technology

Developing the Precision Medicine Hospital Information System (PHIS), which enables data interoperability and integrated analysis between hospitals

Huniverse Global is a company building a next-generation medical information platform that integrates medical data and artificial intelligence technology. It is centered around the PHIS. The company was founded in June 2019 by CEO Sang-Heon Lee (60).Huniverse Global is building a next-generation medical information platform that integrates medical data and artificial intelligence technology. It is centered around the PHIS. The company developed Huniverse PHIS, which overcomes the limitations of existing hospital information systems (HIS) and enables data interoperability and integrated analysis between hospitals.“We have developed UNION-X Cloud (provisional name), which is suitable for mid-to-large secondary hospitals. It simultaneously supports new comprehensive fee-for-service and procedure-based fee modules and will be provided as both an on-premises and subscription service. Using patient-specific electronic medical record data, UNION-X Cloud offers predictions about disease outcomes, analyzes how patients might respond to drugs, and gives personalized treatment suggestions. It refines and analyzes real-world data (RWD) from clinical settings to generate real-world evidence (RWE) that can be used for developing new drugs and creating insurance reimbursement policies.”Huniverse Global’s medical big data foundation model is evolving into an integrated AI model capable of supporting the entire diagnostic, testing, and treatment process. This model incorporates EMR data, pathology, and genomic data from over 6 million patients accumulated over 20 years. It represents the core infrastructure for precision medicine and is capable of evolving beyond simple medical clinic and hospital computerization to become an AI doctor.Huniverse Global’s PHIS was first introduced at Korea University Anam Hospital in 2021 and is currently operational across six hospitals, including three Korea University Medicine hospitals, Cheonan Chungmu Hospital, Asan Chungmu Hospital, and Sahmyook Medical Center. It is expanding to additional hospitals.Regarding overseas expansion, Huniverse Global founded a Finnish subsidiary in 2023 to secure a foothold in the European market. Huniverse Global is currently undertaking a smart hospital construction project in collaboration with the Finnish ICT company PINYA and local medical clinics and hospitals. Due to the demand for cloud EMR SaaS in Finland, Huniverse Global is actively pursuing technology exports. Moving forward, Huniverse Global plans to expand into global markets, such as South America and the Middle East, using Europe as a base.What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? “During my postdoctoral research at Stanford University, I experienced the virtuous cycle of innovation, where research, entrepreneurship, and patient application feed into each other. I sought to introduce this cycle into Korea’s healthcare landscape. At Stanford, research outcomes directly led to startups and industrialization. The resulting revenue was reinvested in research, driving medical innovation. I aimed to establish that culture in Korea as well. While serving as Vice Dean of Research at Korea University Anam Hospital, I spearheaded the creation of Korea’s first medical technology holding company. Building on the development of the ‘Precision Medicine Cloud Hospital Information System’—a 2017 national government project—I founded Huniverse Global in 2019.”Since then, Huniverse Global has secured cumulative investments totaling 15.4 billion KRW (as of September 2025) from major institutional investors, including Korea University Medical Technology Holding, NAVER Cloud, Scale Up Partners, and Keystone Partners. The company is currently in its Series C funding round.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “Huniverse Global is poised to become a central player in the precision medicine ecosystem, built on three pillars: the cloud-based Precision Medicine HIS, AI analytics, and a big data foundation model.” He added, “Medical data is no longer just a record; it is a national asset encompassing new drug development, patient treatment, and insurance policies. Huniverse Global will process this asset technologically to lead AI-based global healthcare innovation.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com