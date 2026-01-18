[2025 The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package Deep Tech Selection] ‘AI CUBE’ Developing On-Device AI-Based Healthcare Solutions

Jonguk Park, CEO of AI CUBE



AI CUBE is a company that develops bio-signal analysis and healthcare AI solutions based on On-Device AI technology. AI CUBE is building an intelligent device ecosystem that organically connects people, technology, and data to make independent judgments and responses. In particular, the company is expanding into personalized healthcare and digital healthcare services, centering on On-Device AI technology that maintains high accuracy even in low-power environments. It was founded by CEO Jonguk Park (39) in December 2023.Their flagship item is the ‘On-Device AI Engine.’ This engine is an end-to-end AI development and deployment platform that supports Transfer Learning, Optimization, and Compression of various AI models tailored to device environments, ultimately enabling them to be Embedded onto chips. Through this, devices can evolve beyond simple measuring instruments into intelligent systems that understand and judge data.This technology maintains high accuracy even in device environments, enabling the implementation of personalized healthcare and digital healthcare services. Furthermore, AI CUBE's engine is designed to easily transplant and optimize AI models owned by various manufacturers and healthcare companies into embedded environments, possessing a structure that can accelerate the actual product application and commercialization of AI technology.AI CUBE's greatest competitiveness lies in the integration and realization capabilities of its On-Device AI technology.First, the completeness of the End-to-End structure. AI CUBE's engine is designed to perform the entire process from model training to optimization, lightweighting, and deployment within a single system. This ensures consistent performance and efficiency across various device environments.Second, ultra-lightweighting and real-time processing technology. By not relying on cloud computing and enabling real-time data analysis and prediction within the device, it possesses superior competitiveness in terms of speed, cost, and privacy protection.Third, excellent application scalability and compatibility. AI CUBE's engine is not limited to specific product lines but is designed to be applied in an embedded form to various devices such as wearables, smart homes, mobility, and medical devices. Companies or research institutions can easily transplant and optimize their AI models, significantly reducing development time and costs.Finally, the philosophy of convergence design between data and algorithms (IWEAVE). Beyond simply processing data, AI CUBE aims for a structure of ‘Weaving Intelligence’ where devices can judge and respond on their own. This philosophy serves as the foundation of their technology, allowing AI CUBE's engine to evolve into a sustainable intelligence platform capable of expanding across various industries and environments.AI CUBE is expanding its sales channels through a B2B-centered technology cooperation model. Currently, they are conducting verification and commercialization projects for the On-Device AI engine in collaboration with various healthcare and electronic device manufacturing companies, thereby validating the technology's reliability and industrial applicability. Additionally, they have adopted a method of providing customized AI engines so that companies can embed and optimize their AI models into actual products. This allows client companies to rapidly commercialize AI models without separate AI experts and integrate technology in a form immediately applicable to hardware.Based on technology-centered partnerships, AI CUBE is continuously expanding its cooperative network with domestic and international companies in the fields of medical, healthcare, smart devices, and mobility. In the future, they plan to promote the platformization of the On-Device AI engine targeting the global market, supporting various industries in implementing intelligent services using their own data.Regarding future plans, CEO Park stated, “AI CUBE’s goal is to grow into a central company in the ‘Physical AI’ era, where AI expands into all objects and environments.” He added, “Based on the On-Device AI engine, we intend to implement an intelligent infrastructure where AI can instantly judge and respond in people’s daily lives and industrial sites.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com