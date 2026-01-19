[2025 The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package Deep Tech Selection] NEST develops wearable devices that analyze autonomic nervous system activity and emotions in real time

Jang Sungwon, CEO of NEST



NEST is an AI healthcare company whose main business is developing the wearable device ‘MIND EASE™’ that analyzes autonomic nervous system activity and emotions in real time. Selected for the NVIDIA Inception program, it is building a global AI-optimized environment, and it provides a non-pharmacological treatment support system through the world’s first Autonomic Activity Neural Vector (AANV) and Neural Emotion Analysis (NEA) engines. The ultimate goal is to decode the ‘emotional language’ of children with autism and ADHD to help families and therapists empathize more effectively. CEO Jang Sungwon (42) founded the company in February 2024.“I have more than 15 years of experience in precision machinery and medical devices since 2008. I’ve worked with global companies like Continental, Dentsply Sirona, and Alma CAM, leading various projects from smart factory equipment design to the development of class 2 medical devices. Since 2022, I’ve expanded into health tech and AI healthcare, completing a POC with BMW.”The flagship item is ‘MIND EASE™’ a wearable device that predicts and prevents emotional explosions (meltdowns) or panic in children with autism or ADHD five minutes in advance. The core idea is to make complex autonomic nervous system data, traditionally measured only in hospitals, easily accessible in real time.Hardware is a patch-style sensor worn on the chest, measuring HRV (heart rate variability) and ECG (electrocardiography) at 250 Hz, with Edge AI processing data directly on the device. The software combines a Valence/Arousal model with a second derivative along the time axis to compute the AANV autonomic nervous acceleration (d²AANV/dt²). This enables capturing rapid changes in emotion and autonomic nervous activity, so, for example, when a child’s stress is imminent, the device provides customized feedback through vibration, sound, or a VCM (vibration channel module). Global AI learns from per-person data in the cloud and protects privacy with Federated Learning. Clinically, this has shown a reduction in treatment duration from 10 months to 7 months and a 22% cost reduction. It helps parents and teachers understand the child’s inner state numerically, fostering empathy.Nest’s strongest competitive advantages are predictability and a customized lock-in effect. Unlike typical wearables that only track heart rate or activity, Nest quantifies autonomic imbalance to alert five minutes before a meltdown. AANV technology processes moment-to-moment changes with Edge AI, enabling immediate response, and feedback can be customized with individual data. Additionally, the company aims for regulatory approval as a medical device (Class II) as a non-pharmacological adjunct therapy and is developing with a target AI accuracy of over 95% in collaboration with NVIDIA. In terms of market expansion, revenue diversification is possible through data-set sales (for entertainment and fitness), contributing to sustainability.In its early stage, Nest is focused on B2B partnerships with hospitals. Starting in 2025, the business mix is planned as 10% medical device sales (prescription support systems), 30% B2B (wholesale/distributors), and 60% general consumer products (KICKSTARTER, overseas distributors). Marketing efforts include participating in the KIMES exhibition, presenting clinical trial results, and brand testing to secure early users. Overseas, through NVIDIA GTC, the company aims to secure distributors in Europe and the United States and pursue CEMDR and FDA Class 2 certifications.Nest has currently secured a 500 million won investment-linked guarantee from the Korea International Finance Corporation (KICOX) and is preparing VC seed funding. Through a 500 million won Strategic Equity Investment, it intends to strengthen hardware manufacturing infrastructure and market entry. Collaboration with public, private, and global partners (e.g., NVIDIA) is expected to boost technological credibility and financial stability. With fundraising, R&D will be expanded and Europe/US expansion accelerated.Regarding future plans, CEO Jang said, “Obtaining APP/AI Class 1 medical device certification and starting overseas sales are short-term goals.”“In the mid to long term, we aim to lead the emotion-based human-robot interface market through Emotion-Twin Physical AI and expand into the fitness and entertainment domains via big data mining. Our ultimate goal is to standardize the digital emotion metrics of children with autism and ADHD and become a global health care agent. We aim to achieve 35 billion won in annual sales by 2029.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com