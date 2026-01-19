[2025 The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package Deep Tech Selection] A company that manufactures and OEM supplies products based on medical field experience, DASON

Shin Dong Gun, CEO of DASON



DASON manufactures its products based on medical field experience and provides OEM supply. CEO Shin Dong Gun founded the company in May 2023.DASON’s products are actually used at Korea’s five major hospitals and by more than 15 other companies.“I started as a sales representative in the medical device industry and spent nearly 20 years advancing to the director of a corporate research lab. Throughout that time I felt a widening gap between what the medical field requires and the realities of manufacturing. That gap motivated me to shift toward entrepreneurship first in marketing as a salesperson and later as a research-lab director, and to launch a startup before it’s too late.”The representative item is the silicone drape used in tattoo removal. Traditional tattoo removal often requires multiple laser sessions, which is time consuming, painful, and costly for patients. DASON’s drape is designed to deliver laser energy more efficiently and minimize skin damage, greatly reducing the number of sessions. The core technology lies in maximizing laser penetration by leveraging the physical properties and structural design of the silicone.“The biggest downside of tattoo removal is the long procedure time and high pain. However, with this drape, patient pain is reduced, and clinicians can remove tattoos more conveniently. Typically, tattoo removal takes about 15 months, with sessions once a month. If a bubble forms during laser treatment, the laser cannot reach the dermis, and the procedure must be stopped.When you apply adhesive to the bubble area and cover it with the silicone drape, the bubble disappears, allowing 2–3 additional laser passes. When covered, the drape enables laser transmission to the dermis and epidermis, shortening the treatment period and making tattoo removal easier for physicians.”Since his days as a salesman, Shin has built steady relationships with hospitals, doctors, and medical staff. That network is now his greatest asset.“DASON prioritizes building trust with frontline medical staff over flashy marketing. Hospitals that have actually used the product naturally spread the word and reference to other hospitals, so our products are already delivered to and being prepared for the five major hospitals in Korea.”DASON has earned a reputation for delivering end-to-end service if asked, the company will handle approvals and fabrication. It is currently meeting demand from related industries and is seeking investments to establish manufacturing facilities, particularly in cosmetics and skincare products. There is also growing interest in overseas markets (China), and the company is seeking investors to support global expansion.Regarding the future, Shin says, “I want to explore the long-term care and funeral markets.” “These two sectors still lack standardized services and equipment. Someone must improve them, and I want to continue translating frontline voices into product solutions. Our goal is to extend our technology from medicine to care and end-of-life products.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com