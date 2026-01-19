[2025 The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package Deep Tech Selection] reemarc, developing a next generation orthodontic platform

JEONG RAE CHO, CEO of reemarc



Globally connected ecosystem that accelerates the future of digital orthodontics



With a mission to make orthodontic care more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered

reemarc is a digital healthcare startup developing a next-generation orthodontic platform with a mission to make world-class orthodontic care more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered. Founded in March 2023 by Dr. Jeong Rae Cho, reemarc seeks to modernize orthodontic treatment through digital technology and global connectivity.Dr. Cho spent more than a decade practicing as a board-certified orthodontist in New York, treating patients from diverse cultural and geographic backgrounds. Through his clinical experience, he directly encountered the inefficiencies and inconveniences of traditional orthodontic systems—insights that ultimately motivated him to pursue entrepreneurship and reimagine how orthodontic care could be delivered in a more connected and patient-focused way.“While practicing in New York, I was able to meet patients from all over the world. At the same time, I realized that orthodontic care remains unnecessarily complex and inconvenient. Treatment quality and access were often limited by geography. reemarc began with a simple question: How can we deliver high-quality orthodontic care to more people, regardless of where they are?”reemarc’s platform digitally connects patients with a global network of orthodontic clinics while providing an end-to-end solution that manages each stage of orthodontic treatment. By digitizing treatment workflows and patient monitoring, the platform improves accessibility and convenience for patients, while enabling clinics to operate more efficiently and deliver more consistent care. “At its core, reemarc is about the digital transformation of orthodontic treatment,” Dr. Cho explained. “We are building an infrastructure that allows doctors to focus more on the quality of care and patients to experience treatment that fits seamlessly into their daily lives.”Dr. Cho also shared his thoughts on the startup journey. “Startups inevitably face unexpected challenges and obstacles,” he said. “But there is a different kind of fulfillment that comes from working closely with the team and overcoming these challenges together, one step at a time.” As a basketball enthusiast, he often likens a startup to a basketball team—where each member has a role, success depends on trust and teamwork, and progress is made by moving forward together rather than relying on individual plays. In the end, he believes the true value of building a startup lies not just in the outcome, but in the shared journey of facing adversity, growing as a team, and learning to win together.Currently, Dr. Cho holds dental licenses in both New York, USA, and Beijing, China. His global network, built over nearly 30 years of living abroad, has become a strong foundation for reemarc’s expansion strategy.Looking ahead, reemarc plans to expand its global clinic network and continue developing digital solutions that redefine how orthodontic care is delivered. “Our goal is simple,” Dr. Cho added. “We want a world where anyone can receive orthodontic treatment easily, conveniently, and at the highest standard.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com