[2025 The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package Deep Tech Selection] A startup that manufactures and sells spine implants, aiming to improve existing solutions, GC

GC designs and manufactures spine implants, currently developing a degenerative intervertebral fusion device specialized for reoperation. CEO Kim Yun Seok (34) founded the company in November 2023.Flagship item, a spine implant that enables patients who have become unable to perform daily activities due to trauma or degenerative disease to return to normal life.A key feature of GC’s spine implants is that subsequent surgeries can be performed without access to the previous hospital’s patient data or product history.GC is expanding through direct sales to surgeons and spine specialists, and by establishing channels via the Neurosurgery and Orthopedic Associations.GC completed the Knowledge Venture Camp 16 by the Korea Technology Finance Corporation (Korea Techno-venture Fund) and has engaged with several investors with support from the DaeRae Strategy Commercialization Center. The company also plans AC/VC meetings through the Startup Package.How did the founder start the company? “Our product’s standout is a reoperation-focused intervertebral fusion device. The demand is growing, but users often don’t know the specifics of previously used products. I wanted to address on-site challenges and contribute to the advancement of medical devices through implant and instrument manufacturing.”Since founding, Kim says he feels daily purpose, and he is especially gratified when a patient’s condition improves using their product. He also takes pride when a company previously uninterested in their product continues to buy it after trial.Future plans, “First, develop all spine implant products in addition to the current intervertebral fusion device, with the ultimate goal of becoming Korea’s No. 1 medical device company. We aim to export domestically and internationally and develop all medical devices used in spinal implants and orthopedic devices.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com