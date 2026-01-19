[2025 The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package Deep Tech Selection] Jaram Park, CEO of Kindly Vital

Kindly Vital is a company that develops slow-aging health foods that combine scientific evidence with an empathic approach



Kindly Vital operates under the 20YY (20 Years Younger) brand, focusing on health foods that support slow aging through a blend of scientific basis and emotional engagement. Jaram Park, CEO, founded the company in January 2025.“Our mission under the slogan Live Kindly, Care Fully is to practice small acts of body and mind care, spreading kindness to ourselves and those around us to help build a better world. I started with a simple, actionable health food idea—an easy self-care step that anyone can adopt. In the long run, these small acts will accumulate, stabilize the company’s own sales, and evolve into a data-driven personal health management platform that supports slow aging.”The flagship item is AlphaCD Eggshell Membrane Plus. It emerged from the real world problem of weight gain increasing joint load. Many middle-aged women experience weight gain during menopause, with abdominally centered weight gain increasing knee and lower back stress. Over roughly a decade around menopause, average weight increases of 8–10kg occur, substantially elevating joint strain. Market products typically focus separately on weight management or joint health; Kindly Vital combines them to address both.Alpha-cyclodextrin (α-CD) is a natural dietary fiber that adsorbs about 9 g of fat per gram, aiding weight control. The nacreous membrane powder is rich in cartilage critical components such as chondroitin, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and fibronectin. Together, AlphaCD Nan-egg Membrane Plus offers a product that supports both dieting and joint health, forming a health routine that reduces bodily strain during exercise-driven health cycles.Kindly Vital’s competitive edge lies in targeting root causes. While many products treat symptoms, this company addresses weight-driven joint pressure and the resulting reduced ability to exercise, which perpetuates weight gain. By combining fat-adsorption with cartilage-supporting ingredients, the product aims to restore balance in the body, enabling sustainable weight management through activity.“We combined the fat-adsorption ingredient (α-CD) to reduce weight-related load with the cartilage-supporting components in nacreous membrane powder to assist structural recovery of joints. It’s not just short-term pain relief but a solution that supports the body’s own balance and a positive cycle of activity.”Park, who earned a PhD in big data analytics and AI modeling from KAIST, has hands-on experience analyzing health-insurance data from Seoul National University Hospital’s health records (over 1.5 million people). This data-informed approach guides material selection and formulation ratios, balancing scientific grounding with practical routines. The core philosophy of AlphaCD Nan-egg Membrane Plus is to address underlying health resilience rather than merely masking symptoms.Currently, Kindly Vital sells on Coupang and its own store, monitoring market reception. Plans include expanding to major overseas e-commerce platforms such as Amazon within two years.Future plans: “In the short term, we aim to expand the 20YY slow-aging product family, extending into age-related functional categories such as blood sugar management, sleep, and fatigue recovery. In the longer term, we will build a Slow-Aging Research Lab that recommends personalized routines (diet, health foods, lifestyle) based on individual health data, becoming a global slow-aging solutions brand.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com