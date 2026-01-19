[2025 The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package Deep Tech Selection] CoreMotion is a startup specializing in pelvic floor rehabilitation solutions.

Heeju Han, CEO of CoreMotion



CoreMotion develops and commercializes pelvic health physical therapy solutions to broaden access and enable self-management. CEO Heeju Han founded the company in March 2025.“Io pelvic health rehabilitation is an interdisciplinary field that includes not only abdominal and pelvic floor health but also urinary and bowel function and sexual health. Pelvic floor dysfunction affects 20–40% of the global population, but is often under-addressed in rehabilitation before medicine or surgery, due to social barriers. I wanted to help more people receive treatment.”The product lineup centers on three key items, with the flagship being PeriK (Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation Indicator Measurement and Analysis-based Reporting System). Unlike conventional methods that measure only vaginal or anal pressure, PeriK analyzes pelvic floor movement vectors (speed and direction) using tissue stiffness measurements and 3D motion data to derive motion quality and balance, estimating strength and endurance for a multifaceted assessment of pelvic floor function. The concept also includes personalized self-rehabilitation exercise reports, with clinical trial-ready product refinement underway.Another product is PhysioWand (insertable pelvic floor self-rehabilitation device), designed with curvature and ergonomics tailored to Asian body types; it drew strong attention when showcased at KIMES BUSAN this year.The third item is DRUDA, an ergonomic pelvic belt designed to support and maintain proper pelvic alignment around the sacroiliac joint, slated for release within the year.CoreMotion’s competitive edge lies in the expertise of a CAPP-pelvic specialist credential from the American Physical Therapy Association, extensive networking with domestic and international clinicians, and founder’s direct patient-care experience. This foundation has helped secure university hospital networks for clinical validation and IRB alignment, ensuring the technology translates from quantitative biomechanics to real-world patient care. This creates a virtuous cycle from quantitative analysis to personalized therapy across conditions associated with urinary and bowel dysfunction, postpartum women’s health, and more—making preventive rehabilitation accessible to a broad audience.CoreMotion has met with around 1,000 healthcare and industry stakeholders through conferences such as the Korean Society of Urology, the Korean Society of Menopause, KIMES BUSAN, and REHA (home care, rehabilitation, welfare exhibitions) since 2023. Starting in November, the company plans direct outreach to create business opportunities. PhysioWand is targeting large hospitals with interest, and educational content will be shared via blogs, YouTube, and social channels, with newsletters providing more details. There is rising enthusiasm from Europe, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Mongolia for B2B partnerships, and export discussions are underway. Domestically, the company plans hospital adoption programs to scale operations from next year.Currently CoreMotion is pursuing government-backed initiatives (Deep Tech Startup Package, Women Startup Competitions) to advance R&D and product validation, while increasing self-generated revenue for sustainable growth. A seed round is planned for the first half of 2026 to fund medical-device certifications (FDA, KGMP), AI-powered software optimization, domestic and North American PoC, and expanded R&D and marketing staff. Collaboration with university hospital validation teams will help gather data to support global scale-up.Regarding the near-term plan, Han says: “In the next three years, our goal is to complete clinical validation for the PeriK System to secure reliable datasets, attract investments, and establish a scalable business base.” In the long term, CoreMotion aims to evolve from a product company to a socially meaningful, rehabilitation-centered advanced technology and FemTech healthcare solutions. The ultimate aim is to broaden access to preventive rehabilitation and contribute to a sustainable healthcare ecosystem through collaboration with diverse institutions.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com