[2025 The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package Deep Tech Selection] CURAHEAL BIO develops health measurement solutions and functional cosmetics

Nam Hanmin, CEO of CURAHEAL BIO



-Flagship items, ZeroZeroCheck, a beverage sugar content meter, Eye-Friendly Sunscreen, a non-irritating UV filter sunscreen

CURAHEAL BIO creates lifestyle-oriented health measurement solutions and functional cosmetics based on bio-healthcare technology, guided by the philosophy “When healthy habits become science, life improves.” CEO Nam Hanmin (40) founded the company in November 2023.flagship items ZeroZeroCheck, a portable test kit that easily checks sugar content in beverages. It visualizes sugar presence, usable in cafes, schools, and homes for health management and education of children’s eating habits. It features a visualized sugar content approach and differentiates itself by verifying “added free sugar” independent of blood glucose. Developed on food hygiene and chemical analysis-based R&D, with proven accuracy and safety. Future expansion includes AI-based automatic analysis of sugar and salinity.Eye-Friendly Sunscreen, a non-irritating sunscreen market pioneer that eliminates eye sting. Uses a combination of hypoallergenic filters (DHHB, MBBT) with soothing ingredients like β-Glucan, Niacinamide, and oat extract to provide strong SPF50+/PA++++ without eye irritation. Completed three-function Korean MFDS certification (UV protection, whitening, wrinkle reduction); lacks white cast and tackiness, well-received by men and office workers.ZeroZeroCheck competitive edge: creates a new market category for beverage sugar measurement. It’s an intuitive kit usable by non-experts, with experiential programs for cafes, schools, and hospitals. Potential for expansion into global diet-management solutions integrated with AI analysis.Eye-Friendly Sunscreen competitive edge: non-irritating patent formula, vegan and FDA-listed ingredients enabling global exports, and attractive price (roughly 30–40% cheaper than international premium brands).CURAHEAL BIO is pursuing tailored marketing for both products. ZeroZeroCheck targets B2C (online store) and B2B (cafes, schools) channels, with listings on Naver Smart Store and Coupang, along with experiential promotions for cafes and schools. Participation in food, cafes exhibitions and influencer reviews.Eye-Friendly Sunscreen engages in influencer collaborations on social media; conducting TikTok and Instagram experiential programs. Export discussions with Philippines and Vietnam through KOTRA’s local offices; scheduled participation in Cosmoprof, K-Beauty Expo, and Artigiano in Fiera (Italy).CURAHEAL BIO currently operates with personal funds and government-supported programs (Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development, Daejeon Technopolis, Daedeok Innopolis, Jeju RISE, etc.). Seed investment of KRW 500 million planned for 2026 H1 to support overseas certifications, AI analytics enhancement, and global marketing, with seeks for investors.Future plans: Nam says, “In 2025 we expect commercializing ZeroZeroCheck for schools and cafes, launching products in Philippines and Vietnam; by 2026, entry to Amazon US and OTC certification; by 2027, expansion of the ZeroZero brand lineup (sugar, salinity, pH testing, etc.); by 2029, target KRW 10 billion in cumulative revenue and more than 30 employees.” Social objective: ongoing campaigns for childhood obesity prevention and health habit education.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com