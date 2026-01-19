[Selected Company for Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025-Deep Tech Selection] DALLGOO, An Emergency Medical AI Company Integrating On-Site, Ambulance, and Hospital Data

Si-eun Park, CEO of DALLGOO



-Flagship Solution ‘TechBulance Trinity’, Prioritizing Medically Valid Ambulance Matching



-Achieving Reduction in Unnecessary Transport, Preservation of ALS Capacity, and Activation of Safe Transition to NEMT

DALLGOO is an emergency medical AI company dedicated to facilitating safer and faster transport decisions by connecting patient sites, ambulances, and receiving hospitals through real-time data. The company was founded in September 2024 by CEO Si-eun Park (43).“DALLGOO integrates data from the scene, ambulances, and hospitals to detect, classify, and dispatch the optimal means of transport (ALS, BLS, NEMT), realizing the ‘Right Time, Right Place, Right Care’ for patients requiring medical movement”, said CEO Park.The company’s flagship solution is ‘TechBulance Trinity.’ It consists of three core components, a dispatch platform (MedTrans AI), a real-time synchronization module (CMS-Edge), and a decision-making engine (IMT²-Engine).MedTrans AI (Dispatch Platform), Prioritizes medically valid matching by synthesizing patient condition, transport purpose, bed availability, distance, and traffic data.CMS-Edge (Real-Time Synchronization), Automatically records and standardizes information from ambulance monitors (pulse, blood pressure, etc.), body cams, and vehicle CCTVs to synchronize with hospitals (aiming for HL7 FHIR standards). It also logs equipment usage and treatment records.IMT²-Engine (Decision-Making Engine), Conservatively assesses the necessity of an ambulance and the appropriate transport mode (ALS, BLS, NEMT) based on real-time multimodal data. This minimizes the risk of under-triage and reduces unnecessary transport.Currently, DALLGOO operates five ambulances in the Gwangju area, handling 25–30 cases daily, and has accumulated approximately 3,500 cases of multimodal data through pilot programs and verification.DALLGOO’s competitiveness is defined by five key strengths.Safety First, DALLGOO brings transparency to the opaque private transport market using data. It is the only team in Korea attempting to comprehensively solve this long-standing issue. The multimodal data and medically verified dispatch algorithms accumulated in this process are evolving into core business assets and AI engines set to reshape the global emergency transport market, valued at approximately 100 trillion KRW.Proving ‘Ambulance Abuse’ with Data. Non-emergency calls and ambulance runarounds(patients being rejected by multiple hospitals) are global issues affecting the U.S., Japan, and Australia. DALLGOO collects data across the entire journey—vitals, video, equipment, treatment logs, bed acceptance, travel time, and readmission rates—to statistically prove causes and provide solutions.Reducing Abuse & Revitalizing NEMT via ‘Medically Verified Dispatch’. The engine determines the necessity of an ambulance and selects the correct transport mode (ALS, BLS, NEMT). This completes a cycle of reducing unnecessary transport, protecting ALS capacity, and activating safe transitions to NEMT (Non-Emergency Medical Transportation).Transparent Outcome Indicators. Metrics such as unnecessary transport reduction rates, inter-facility transfer lead times, acceptance rates, ETA accuracy, and NEMT cost savings are transparently calculated using HL7 FHIR event logs (integrity hash) and third-party verification.Easy Connectivity. The structure follows international HL7 FHIR standards and is designed with separate logic for regional and payer rules, allowing rapid integration with hospital, local government, and insurance systems. It also aligns with HIPAA compliance directions.Regarding future plans, CEO Park stated, “Our short-term goals are to expand our references in Gwangju and the Honam region, refine indicators for ambulance dispatch delays and safety, and complete a specialized workflow for inter-facility transfers.” He added, “By 2027, we aim to commercialize the IMT²-Engine and achieve FDA Class II approval for U.S. PoC entry. By 2030, our goal is to enter the U.S. and Japanese markets, achieve a corporate value of 300 billion KRW, and list on the NASDAQ.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com