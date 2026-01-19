[Selected Company for Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025 - Deep Tech Selection] Health-Tech Startup ‘BSENS’, Developing Functional Clothing Based on Scientific Evidence

Dohoon Koo, CEO of BSENS



-Flagship Item, Functional Socks with Korean Medicine AI-Based Foot Acupoint Stimulation



-Calculating Personalized Stimulation Points and Accurately Implementing Structures via Wearable 3D Printing Technology

BSENS is a health-tech company that develops functional clothing based on scientific evidence by converging biomechanics, Traditional Korean Medicine (TKM) acupoint theory, and AI-based customization technology. The company researches and develops smart functional socks and wearable products designed to enhance movement performance during sports activities. Beyond simple products, BSENS aims to provide healthy and vital changes in life through “technology that activates human senses.” The company was founded in August 2024 by CEO Dohoon Koo (42).“BSENS is a health-tech startup that develops functional clothing based on scientific evidence by fusing biomechanics, Korean medicine, and artificial intelligence technology. Our goal is to help people easily manage their health in daily life and improve their movement performance during sports activities. We are providing a new form of wellness experience where technology and science combine so that the simple act of wearing socks can become the start of health management.” said CEO Koo.The company's flagship items are divided into two main categories, ‘Sports Performance Assist Socks’ for active individuals and ‘Korean Medicine AI-Based Foot Acupoint Stimulation Socks’ for daily health promotion.“The foot is often called the 'second heart'. Numerous acupoints connected to each organ of the human body are distributed in the feet. Depending on how these acupoints are stimulated, blood flow can improve, and muscle response or balance ability can change.” CEO Koo explained.“BSENS analyzes an individual's foot structure, weight distribution, and health status through a Korean Medicine AI algorithm. Based on this data, we design an optimal structure capable of stimulating acupoints on the sole. This structure is manufactured using 3D printing with elastic materials like TPU or TPE and is directly printed onto or inserted into the socks. Users experience natural stimulation of the soles just by wearing them, leading to improved blood circulation, enhanced exercise performance, and better postural stability.”BSENS's competitiveness lies in ‘Scientific Evidence’ and ‘Practicality in Daily Life.’ The company verifies product efficacy based on biomechanical analysis, offering wearable solutions that improve the actual quality of movement rather than just being functional products. Furthermore, by using an algorithm combining AI and Korean medicine, it calculates personalized stimulation points for each user and accurately implements the stimulation structure through wearable 3D printing technology. Thanks to this technology, the company has secured comfort, durability, and aesthetics, allowing consumers to experience a differentiated physical effect from the moment they put the socks on.BSENS is currently conducting marketing centered on a feedback network at the pilot stage. The company is collecting feedback after product use in cooperation with Pilates associations, Korean medicine hospitals, and sports rehabilitation centers, using this data to refine the products. Through the ongoing Initial Startup Package project, BSENS plans to launch more aggressive online and offline marketing. Online efforts will utilize healthcare communities, social media, and influencers, while offline efforts will involve operating experience booths at hospitals, sports centers, and expos.BSENS started its business through the 2024 Preliminary Startup Package and is preparing for full-scale market entry with the 2025 Initial Startup Package. Currently, the company is pursuing the ‘Didimdol’ research project to enhance the technological completeness of its AI-based acupoint stimulation socks. Once technology verification is complete, BSENS plans to challenge for private investment with the goal of entering the Pre-TIPS stage. Additionally, the company intends to expand its industry-academic-research cooperation network to secure clinical evidence and lay the foundation for entering the global healthcare market in the long term.Regarding future plans, BSENS stated, “We aim to grow into a company that helps everyone, from children to the elderly, enjoy healthy and happy movement throughout their entire life cycle through functional clothing equipped with scientific evidence.” CEO Koo added, “Our vision is to establish ourselves as a ‘technology company that activates human senses’ beyond simple products, based on our technology that combines AI, Korean medicine, and biomechanics.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com