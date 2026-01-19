[Selected Company for Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025 - Deep Tech Selection] A Nano-Bio Engineering Company Pioneering Future Medicine, FM Solutions

Jong Wook Hong, CEO of FM Solutions



-Providing a supply system with verified reproducibility and reliability through the stable isolation and purification of exosomes



-Targeting global biopharma companies as primary clients

FM Solutions is a nano-bio engineering company leading the way in future medicine. It was founded in September 2019 by CEO Jong Wook Hong, a professor of Bioengineering at Hanyang University.“FM Solutions aims to overcome the constraints and limitations that cell therapies, gene therapies, and drug delivery carriers such as liposomes or nanoparticles have yet to surmount. Primarily, we intend to present a path for ultra-precision diagnostics and personalized medicine through exosomes, which are currently in the spotlight as bio-nanoparticles.”The competitive edge of FM Solutions lies in securing exosomes reproducibly without damage or contamination. Globally, the conventional process of securing exosomes has critical limitations: first, physical damage where the shape is destroyed due to external forces applied to separate small nanoparticles; and second, chemical contamination from certain reagents used during the separation process.FM Solutions provides intact exosomes free from physical damage or chemical contamination through a method that guarantees stable reproducibility. Exosomes are secreted by all cells and can be particularly utilized in the diagnosis of diseases such as cancer. Exosomes that are neither destroyed nor contaminated can directly contribute to the early diagnosis of diseases, treatments for personalized medicine, functional cosmetics for hair loss prevention and skin regeneration, and the functional food industry.FM Solutions has already proceeded with joint research and development for its prototype with Harvard Medical School and Seoul National University College of Medicine, and is currently manufacturing the prototype. The company views universities worldwide, leading medical institutions, research organizations including national and public research institutes, and bio-companies as the primary customers for its damage-free, stable exosome acquisition system.Despite the challenging environment for bio-investment, FM Solutions recently secured seed funding through an investment consortium. Additionally, the company was selected for the TIPS program organized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, accelerating the commercialization of its damage-free exosome acquisition equipment.How did CEO Hong come to start this business? “I used to think that technology capable of helping many people would naturally lead to application and commercialization once developed. However, I realized there is a significant gap between the development of technology and excellent technology actually being used in our daily lives. Therefore, after long deliberation, I made the difficult decision to start a business to contribute to future medicine and the biopharmaceutical industry with new, critical technology.”Reflecting on his journey since founding the company, CEO Hong said, “I felt great reward when we were selected for the Seoul Innovation Challenge organized by the Seoul Business Agency and the Initial Startup Package by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and recently when we attracted seed investment.” He added, “I believe a company can grow through a virtuous cycle of generating profit via investment, product supply, and positive market evaluation.”Regarding future plans, CEO Hong stated, “We aim to grow beyond the domestic bio-industry into a company that leads future medicine globally.” He continued, “We intend to become an innovative company in future medicine that pioneers new industries and markets by leading international standardization through certifications not only in Korea but also from the US FDA.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com