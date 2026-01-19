[Selected Company for Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025 - Deep Tech Selection] Wonderfullake, Developing and Selling Healthcare Items Utilizing Microbiome Technology

Park Kibum, CEO of Wonderfullake



Wonderfullake is a company that develops and sells healthcare items utilizing microbiome technology. Founded in September 2023 by CEO Park Kibum, the company positions itself as a bio-healthcare startup with ambitious goals.“Wonderfullake is a startup in the bio-healthcare sector. South Korea is a proud nation that achieved independence against the odds. It is also a country with the potential to birth global bio-enterprises, as demonstrated by Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin and his five founding members, who challenged the impossible in a bio-barren land to create possibilities. Our company dreams of becoming the second Celltrion”, said CEO Park.Wonderfullake focuses on developing and selling healthcare products based on the microbiome.“The K-BEAUTY and K-FOOD markets are expected to grow further. In particular, coupled with the aging population trend, the growth of the health functional food and anti-aging markets can be considered a global trend.”, CEO Park explained.“Wonderfullake aims to commercialize healthcare items using Lactobacillus plantarum MKHA15, a lactic acid bacteria strain derived from traditional Korean Kimchi. We are currently building a customer base with dental care items and are on the verge of launching health functional foods and cosmetics utilizing these traditional Korean strains.”The company is currently building its customer base through online advertising media. Wonderfullake has grown based on its online sales capabilities. Considering that the domestic market size is relatively small compared to the global market, the company predicts significant revenue expansion and impact upon entering and expanding sales in the global market.Wonderfullake aims to attract investment primarily from accelerators that invest in bio/healthcare startups within its first three years. Specifically, the company plans to actively attract investment, including IR activities, targeting strategic investors who consider discovering pharmaceutical/bio startups and linking open innovation.Regarding his motivation for starting the business, CEO Park shared his journey, “Initially, I started a business simply with the thought of making a lot of money. However, my first venture ended in failure for various reasons. Restarting was incredibly difficult, re-founding a business in Korea is not an easy task, and securing funding was an even harder and more arduous process. I consider it a miracle that I have come this far while preparing to start again. I learned a lot from that single failure, especially that a startup must focus on solving customers' problems. I realized that sustainable business growth is impossible if this problem is not solved. Therefore, I re-founded the company with this item after thorough market research and preparation.”Since the launch, CEO Park stated, “I feel a sense of reward when customers use our products and are satisfied. Our company's mission is to create a healthy tomorrow for many people, and our vision is to pursue the health and happiness of people around the world.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com