[Selected Company for Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025- Deep Tech Selection] ‘JGROUND’, Creating ‘Mariv’ a Marine Bio Beauty Brand Derived from Algae

Yu Min-ju, Vice Representative of JGROUND



-Developing Cosmetics that Restore Skin’s Natural Balance and Energy Using Marine-Derived Ingredients, Centered on Algae



-Mariv Introduces Three Algae Lines, Fucothenol, Fucoacin, and Fucomucin

JGROUND is a company behind the skincare brand ‘Mariv’. It was founded in January 2024 by Representative Kim Min-ji and Vice Representative Yu Min-ju.“JGROUND was established in January 2024 by three former colleagues. We started with nothing but challenge, spirit, and belief in our abilities. Although we were inexperienced in management and operations, by helping and supporting each other to solve problems one by one, we achieved 500 million KRW in annual revenue in our first year through our beauty brand, Mariv.”, said Vice Representative Yu.The company's flagship item is the skincare brand ‘Mariv’. Mariv is a cosmetics line designed to find the skin's natural balance and energy through marine-derived ingredients, specifically focusing on algae.“Algae is often called the 'forest of the sea' because it is packed with the ocean's infinite vitality and beneficial efficacy. Korea, surrounded by the sea on three sides, possesses abundant marine resources with excellent properties. While algae is widely used for food, its utilization and awareness in the beauty sector are lacking. We aim to solve various skin concerns by focusing on algae.”, Yu explained.Mariv has introduced three algae lines, Fucothenol, Fucoacin, and Fucomucin.Fucothenol, Mariv’s signature line, combining Fucoidan from algae with Panthenol for moisture and soothing. The Fucothenol Seaweed Clear Cream has already sold out its 10th batch. Unlike many soothing creams that dry out easily or pill, this cream provides abundant moisture suitable for oily or troubled skin. Designed with three types of Jeju algae extracts (Ecklonia cava, Sargassum, Hizikia fusiforme) and Panthenol, it has shown remarkable clinical results in reducing pores, oiliness, and skin temperature for acne-prone skin.Fucoacin, A body care line focused on whitening. Consisting of body wash and body lotion, it addresses body concerns like back acne and pigmentation. It maximizes synergy with algae ingredients by being packed with Niacinamide, a functional whitening ingredient.Fucomucin, The newly launched line, developed with extensive deliberation from the initial stages.“Algae secrete a slippery substance to defend themselves against various external stimuli. This substance contains ingredients beneficial to our skin, such as Fucoidan and Mucin. Since most Mucin used in the industry comes from animal sources like snails or cows, JGROUND is developing skincare products and beauty inner foods utilizing this algae-derived Mucin. We were selected for the Deep Tech Initial Startup Package based on this algae-derived Mucin technology. Koreans love algae; we rank first globally in algae consumption, such as laver, seaweed, and kelp. It is a material with a very positive perception and excellent actual efficacy. We intend to actively utilize this algae Mucin to promote it as a representative ingredient for elasticity and moisturizing, replacing the existing collagen and animal mucin markets.” said Yu.Regarding future plans, Vice Representative Yu stated, “Our nearest goal is entering Olive Young.” She added that they have nearly completed entry into overseas online markets such as Amazon and Shopee, noting, “We are also preparing for global expansion.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com