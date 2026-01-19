[Selected Company for Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025- Deep Tech Selection] Startup ‘CHAMBERS’, Producing and Selling Medical Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chambers

Kim Jae-hee, CEO of CHAMBERS



CHAMBERS is a company specializing in the manufacturing, R&D, sales, and maintenance of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) chambers. It was founded in January 2024 by CEO Kim Jae-hee (48).“CHAMBERS focuses on technological development to alleviate inconveniences for actual users in medical fields and to ensure that more patients can receive treatment safely and comfortably. Currently, together with experts in the HBOT field, we are introducing products that maximize user convenience and stability, constantly challenging ourselves to lead the global healthcare market.” said CEO Kim.The company's flagship product is the Medical Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chamber. This equipment increases oxygen concentration in the blood by supplying near-100% oxygen to the human body in an environment with pressure 2 to 3 times higher than normal atmospheric pressure. This process promotes the regeneration of damaged tissues, reduces inflammation, and accelerates wound recovery.In particular, the single-person seated model ‘DELTA’, developed by CHAMBERS, features an automatic rotating sliding door a first in Korea making entry and exit significantly more convenient. Additionally, it is equipped with heating/cooling systems, carbon dioxide absorption systems, and ventilation systems to provide a pleasant environment throughout all four seasons. The use of internal lighting and transparent acrylic doors creates a comfortable treatment space, breaking away from the claustrophobic image of traditional chambers.CHAMBERS's competitiveness lies in ‘User-Centric Technology.’ The company's products are structurally robust yet approximately 50% lighter than existing HBOT chambers. The design incorporates ergonomic engineering, simultaneously enhancing work efficiency for medical staff and psychological stability for patients. Above all, its greatest strength is the ability to supply high-quality products at a price point more than 20% more reasonable than comparable products, while implementing features like the automatic rotating sliding door and climate control systems for the first time in Korea.“Currently, CHAMBERS is actively participating in medical device exhibitions (such as KIMES) and specialized academic conferences (Otolaryngology, Rehabilitation Medicine, etc.) in Korea. Through these exhibitions, we meet directly with medical staff and hospital officials to gather feedback and immediately reflect it in product improvements. Moving forward, we plan to widely publicize the benefits of HBOT to general consumers using social media and online channels. We also intend to focus on usage-based promotional activities, such as operating experience zones within hospitals in cooperation with local medical institutions.” Kim explained.Currently, CHAMBERS is growing based on its own technological capabilities without external investment. However, once the market for home use HBOT chambers opens up in earnest, the company plans to actively consider attracting investment for R&D and global expansion. CHAMBERS prioritizes long-term technological self-reliance and building brand trust over short term profits.Regarding his motivation for starting the business, CEO Kim shared, “I felt that the HBOT market still had much room for improvement and that user centric innovation was urgently needed. I decided to start the business after hearing voices from the field saying, ‘We need a product that both medical staff and patients can use comfortably.’ Initial funding was raised through personal capital and R&D project grants. Ultimately, what mattered was the ‘will to resolve inconveniences in the field’, and that has been the driving force leading CHAMBERS today.”CHAMBERS is currently composed of a design team, a production team, and an installation A/S team. All members are experts with over eight years of experience in the HBOT field, respecting each other's roles and collaborating organically toward a single goal.CEO Kim emphasized, “I value a corporate culture where every member feels they are 'both an engineer and a partner in treatment' above all else.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “We plan to acquire ISO 13485 and IEC 60601 international certifications in the second half of this year. Based on this, we aim to lay the groundwork for entering Southeast Asian markets such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com