[Selected Company for Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025 - Deep Tech Selection] Smart Farm Total Solution Company ‘KS Farm’

KS Farm is a company dedicated to solving humanity's food problems based on AgTech. Focusing on smart farm cultivation and operation, it is building a ‘One-Stop Agri-Food Value Chain’ that connects food processing, global distribution, and the convergence (6th) industry. The company was founded in August 2024 by CEO Kang Seong Min.“I oversaw distribution, food, and theme park businesses at E-Land for over 20 years. In 2023, I led the Woolimji Farm business and successfully achieved the first IPO for a smart farm company. Based on the management, technology, and global network accumulated during that process, my core goal is to transform agriculture into a technology industry and create a sustainable food industry ecosystem.” said CEO Kang.“Currently, we operate smart farm facilities in Boryeong, Chungnam, and Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do in Korea. Overseas, we are pushing for global expansion by promoting K-Smart Farm exports and technology verification projects, focusing on Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in the Middle East, and Indonesia and Malaysia in Southeast Asia.”KS Farm's flagship items can be summarized in three categories.Smart Farm Total Solution, KS Farm provides a comprehensive solution covering everything from design, construction, and operation to cultivation consulting. In Korea, based on the Sangju Smart Farm Innovation Valley and Boryeong Smart Farm Greenhouse, the company is preparing to expand into the Sinseocheon Energy-Independent Smart Farm. Globally, it is driving business in Kuwait, Indonesia, and Malaysia, leveraging the Riyadh pilot greenhouse in Saudi Arabia as a base.Stevia Tomatoes & Functional Food Processing Technology, The company is preparing to establish a factory to manufacture and process Stevia Tomatoes functional agricultural products applied with the natural sweetener stevioside using its patented multi microfluidic channel process. This technology is evaluated as an eco-friendly processing method capable of replacing existing chemical additives, controlling sugar content, extending shelf life, and reducing calories.‘AI Farming Friend’ (Smart Farming Assistant App), An AI-based cultivation consultant app for farmers. It is an AI-Bio convergence platform integrating agriculture and well-being, offering features such as disease diagnosis via crop images, Q&A with smart farm operation experts, automated farming logs, and health management notifications. Selected as an excellent item in the Deep Tech field of the Initial Startup Package by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), it is currently undergoing verification and advancement.The competitiveness of the Smart Farm Total Solution lies in combining technology, data, and operational experience. It goes beyond simply building a farm; it creates a farm where agriculture thrives and helps farmers succeed. To this end, KS Farm directly manages the entire process from design and construction to cultivation and distribution. In particular, it boasts strengths in facility horticulture through its greenhouse smart farm environment control patents. This expertise is being further refined through verification in overseas locations with completely different climates, allowing the company to acquire optimal cultivation methods and know-how.To date, KS Farm has attracted 600 million KRW in investment from DTC investment firms and received business funding loans from the Korea Technology Finance Corporation (KIBO). Its technological prowess and growth potential have been recognized through its selection for the Deep Tech Initial Startup Package and winning the Grand Prize at the Carbon Neutral Agri-Food IR Competition.In 2026, the company plans to proceed with Series A investment of approximately 2 billion KRW. The funds will be primarily used for advancing the 'AI Farming Friend' service, constructing a food processing factory, and establishing overseas smart farm subsidiaries. In the mid-to-long term, KS Farm aims for a special technology listing (IPO) by 2029.Regarding future plans, CEO Kang stated, “Together with the Korea Smart Farm Industry Association, KS Farm aims to export K-Smart Farms worldwide based on the development of the Korean agricultural industry. We want to create a model where domestic companies create synergy and grow together.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com