[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Kang Kim CEO of GOKMUL:ONE

GOKMUL:ONE, The Food-Tech Startup Pioneering Efficient and Healthy Grain Consumption



-Launch of ‘Meal Essence Gokmul-TokTok,’ a fully-cooked multi-grain solution

-Developed proprietary patented technology, ‘Grain-Care’

GOKMUL:ONE is a food-tech enterprise dedicated to revolutionizing grain consumption through its patented ‘Grain-Care’ technology. Founded in July 2022 by CEO Kang Kim (26), the company is redefining how we eat grains.The company’s flagship product, ‘Meal Essence Gokmul-TokTok,’ is a fully-cooked multi-grain product that simplifies a complex process. While it may look like ordinary grains, it is the result of sophisticated engineering. Different grains vary significantly in size, hardness, and water absorption rates, making the traditional process of soaking, boiling, and mixing difficult to master at home. Consequently, many consumers who desire the health benefits of grains often give up due to the cumbersome preparation.To address this, GOKMUL:ONE developed Grain-Care Technology. This innovation quantifies the physical properties of each grain to determine the optimal soaking time and applies a multi-stage cooking process that precisely regulates pressure, temperature, and timing for each ingredient. This ensures perfectly uniform texture across different types of grains. Thanks to this technology, the product remains shelf-stable at room temperature without preservatives and is ready to eat immediately without reheating.Currently, GOKMUL:ONE offers four premium blends Chickpea & Oats, Black Soybean & Lentils, Farro & Fava Beans, Khorasan Wheat & Farro.Each blend is scientifically designed for nutritional balance, texture, and specific dietary goals, such as satiety, protein intake, and fiber enrichment. Gokmul-TokTok is the ultimate convenient health food for those who have struggled with grain preparation, proposing a new meal culture where fast food is synonymous with proper nutrition.GOKMUL:ONE’s competitive edge lies in its ability to standardize grain cooking through technology.Because physical properties differ by grain, achieving consistent quality at home is nearly impossible. GOKMUL:ONE’s Grain-Care technology solves this by designing customized cooking stages for each raw material, enabling ‘ready-to-eat’ quality that is shelf-stable without additives.Gokmul-TokTok is more than just a mix, it is a functional blend engineered for specific textures and nutritional ratios. Its clear purpose supporting blood sugar stability, satiety, and protein supplementation has led to high consumer satisfaction.The market for room-temperature grain meals is still in its infancy with few competitors. The absence of a mega-brand in the Korean grain sector presents a significant opportunity. GOKMUL:ONE is uniquely positioned to dominate this space, with plans to expand its brand into snacks, beverages, and other grain-based F&B sectors.Regarding future plans, CEO Kang Kim stated, “GOKMUL:ONE aims to be more than just a grain producer, we want to be a food culture brand that empowers people to make healthier dietary choices with ease. Our expansion will look beyond simple product lines, focusing on technology and data-driven growth in the broader food-tech landscape.”Established: July 2022Core Business: Grain processing, specialized distribution, and retail.Key Achievements: Successfully executed numerous government and municipal startup support programs, Launched in major department stores and home shopping channels, Executed successful pop-up stores and end-cap promotions, Awarded the Grand Prize at startup competitions and the Minister of Education Awardreporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com