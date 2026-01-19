[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Taeyong Kim CEO of ROVIGOS

ROVIGOS, Leading the Digital Transformation of Logistics Operations



ROVIGOS is a platform enterprise that integrates AI, IoT, robotics, and mobility technologies to transition end-to-end logistics operations into a digital-based infrastructure. Founded in May 2021 by CEO Taeyong Kim, the company’s core value lies in unifying diverse transportation and storage assets including warehouses, trucks, refrigerated containers, autonomous robots, and drones into a single data layer. By doing so, ROVIGOS utilizes AI algorithms to automatically optimize the numerous inefficiencies, delays, and operational risks that frequently occur in the field.The company's flagship product is an AI-driven smart logistics control platform. This solution is specifically designed to collect, analyze, and control fragmented logistics data from Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Transportation Management Systems (TMS), equipment management, and autonomous mobility through a single, integrated real-time dashboard. The ROVIGOS platform enables seamless interoperability between heterogeneous equipment, such as warehouse facilities, robotic systems like AGVs and AMRs, teleoperated vehicles, and drones, achieving comprehensive smart orchestration across the entire logistics value chain a feat that was historically difficult to attain with conventional systems.Furthermore, ROVIGOS leverages its proprietary IoT modules and API-based architecture to allow for rapid deployment, even for companies burdened by legacy systems and aged facilities. A central feature of the platform is its AI-based predictive engine, which optimizes operational plans in advance by analyzing demand fluctuations, temperature variances, and workload trends. This integrated control platform goes beyond simple monitoring, it is uniquely engineered to predict and manage various mobile assets from autonomous robots to logistics vehicles and refrigerated containers within a unified cloud environment.ROVIGOS holds a particularly strong competitive advantage in the field of robot control. Even in complex environments where robots of various brands and specifications coexist, the AI automatically assesses equipment status, battery levels, workflows, and collision risks. This enables the automation of the entire robotic operation, including task assignment, path optimization, and charging scheduling. Beyond intra-warehouse robotics, the company is building an operational environment where humans, robots, and vehicles collaborate organically by linking with logistics trucks, forklifts, and drones.According to CEO Taeyong Kim, this technology is naturally expanding into the B2B delivery market. Major logistics, retail, and manufacturing firms seek to operate their entire logistics spectrum from internal center operations and inter-factory transport to cold chain and last-mile delivery under a single, unified system. The ROVIGOS platform is evolving to provide corporate clients with a fully automated, end-to-end delivery network by connecting vehicles, refrigerated containers, warehouses, and robots. Currently, the company is expanding its market presence primarily within the B2B sector, having built initial trust through Proof of Concept (PoC) projects focused on refrigerated container monitoring and smart warehouse control.Regarding future plans, Kim stated that starting next year, ROVIGOS will formally establish an AI-based smart logistics solution business connecting Korea and Southeast Asia. The medium-term goal is to create a global reference that integrates containers, warehouses, transportation, and robots into one platform, establishing a SaaS model scalable across the entire Southeast Asian region.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com