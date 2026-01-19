[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Chanhyung Lee, CEO of Mediark

Mediark, Developing Digital Healthcare Solutions to Enhance Medical Accessibility and Clinical Efficiency



-Flagship Product, Simtomi, a multilingual AI-powered medical intake application.



-Specialized Services, Simtomi-Care, an AI pre-intake and clinical optimization service for medical institutions, and Simtomi-Screen, a specialized intake and screening system tailored for medical examination centers

Mediark is a medical IT company developing digital healthcare solutions to improve medical accessibility and clinical efficiency. Centered around its AI-powered multilingual medical intake system ‘Simtomi’, the company provides specialized services for hospitals, clinics, and public health institutions, which are currently being utilized in various medical settings both domestically and internationally. The company was founded in April 2022 by CEO Chanhyung Lee (33).“As an internal medicine specialist, I have repeatedly witnessed the language barriers, information gaps, and environmental inefficiencies that both patients and medical staff face in clinical settings,” says CEO Lee. “I have been relentlessly exploring and implementing solutions to resolve these issues and create a system that provides practical, real-world value to the medical field.”Mediark’s flagship products include ‘Simtomi’(a multilingual AI intake app), ‘Simtomi-Care’(an AI pre-intake and clinical efficiency service for medical institutions), and ‘Simtomi-Screen’(an intake and screening system specialized for health examination centers).Through Mediark’s integrated clinical support solutions, patients can comfortably input their symptoms in their native language. Medical staff can then proceed with faster and more accurate consultations based on precisely generated intake summaries and key medical data. The solution assists the entire clinical process to be easier, faster, and more accurate.Notably, Mediark’s system has been recognized for its clinical-grade accuracy, developed using proprietary intake data built by medical professionals and specialized medical Large Language Models (LLM). Currently, the Simtomi system is utilized in over 1,000 hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. Its reach is expanding into municipal-level medical linkage systems for foreign residents, enhancing clinical efficiency across various sectors.The most significant competitive advantage of Mediark’s service is its extensive multilingual support. It currently supports 14 languages, a level of coverage that stands unrivaled even when compared to similar global services.“As the number of foreign residents in Korea steadily grows, language barriers are becoming a major challenge in medical settings. Mediark’s service allows users to complete the intake process in their own language, providing a much more accurate and convenient experience for both providers and patients,” Lee explains. “Looking globally, many countries require the digitalization and streamlining of their healthcare systems. In regions with diverse linguistic backgrounds or high tourist traffic, a solution optimized for multiple languages like ours holds immense value. Therefore, our multilingual support is not just a feature, it is a core competency that enables a natural expansion from the domestic foreign patient market to global markets.”Mediark is pursuing a systematic market development strategy focused on public institutions, professional medical networks, and international cooperation channels. The company has established partnerships with public entities such as KOTRA and the Incheon Welcome Center for Overseas Koreans to secure promotional channels targeting foreigners entering Korea. Furthermore, in collaboration with Multicultural Family Support Centers, Mediark is steadily expanding its system’s reach into maternal/child health and foreign patient referral services. These public and municipal-led collaborations serve as primary routes to reach medically underserved populations directly.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee stated, “Our most focused goal is to provide easier and more accurate medical accessibility to those who cannot receive proper care due to linguistic, informational, or regional barriers. This has been the core value driving the company since its inception.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com