[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Heesung Lee CEO of MOROISLAND

MOROISLAND is an IP creative studio that provides design, branding, and content solutions to various brands and corporations, centered around its personality-based character IP, ‘TTARO.’ The studio was founded in March 2021 by CEO Heesung Lee (34).“With a foundation in product and graphic design, I have spent years working on public institution branding, corporate identity, and package design”. says CEO Lee. “Currently, I am focusing on expanding that design expertise into the realm of character IP. By building a universe that originates from personality traits, we are creating IPs that stand out in both domestic and international markets.”The studio’s flagship project is ‘TTAROTTTARO WORLD,’ a character IP featuring ‘TTARO’ and a group of companions known as ‘the TTAROs’. While TTARO is a cloud-born, rabbit-like character, the core of the universe lies in the psychological structure of each character rather than their physical appearance. TTARO is eccentric and easily distracted, yet remains positive and deeply curious. TTARO’s friends GARO, SERO, BARO, and AERO each possess distinct strengths and weaknesses, ranging from safety-oriented and realistic to prickly or conflict-prone personalities. Based on this rich universe, MOROISLAND engages in merchandise development, overseas licensing, exhibitions, pop-up stores, and collaborative projects with corporations and brands.“The competitiveness of our character IP lies in its unique starting point”, Lee explains. “The story began with the Korean idiom catching floating clouds (meaning pursuing something vague), but in reality, TTARO and friends are a collection of fragments of human personality. At first glance, they appear to be soft, cute characters, but a closer look reveals a structure that reflects real human tendencies, anxieties, and the search for balance. This ‘twist’ fuels the storytelling and creates a world where consumers can find long-term empathy and engagement.”A second competitive edge is the extensive character production expertise built over a long career. As a designer, Lee has created characters and visual assets for numerous brands, consistently observing what makes people open their hearts to a character and which structures align best with a brand. This experience is naturally infused into the TTARO IP. It is not just a 'cute' character, it is strategically designed to be highly versatile for both users and brands.Finally, the studio’s strength lies in its high-fidelity design and the power of its color palettes. TTARO and friends feature striking, captivating colors and simple yet distinct forms. This allows the characters to blend naturally with any product without feeling out of place or overwhelming the design. In fact, the first reaction from international buyers was often, “I can immediately visualize this character on a finished product.”“The K-content craze continues worldwide, and Korean styles are certainly in the spotlight within the character industry”, Lee notes. “When attending overseas exhibitions, buyers often comment, ‘This looks like a Korean character,’ showing high interest in our unique design sensibilities and quality. Within this trend, we have confirmed TTARO’s global potential. We are now executing a global expansion strategy built on the steady brand awareness we’ve established domestically.”For MOROISLAND, international exhibitions are the most significant opportunity for market development. Rather than mere participation, Lee views these exhibitions as the most effective marketing channel to accurately introduce the brand locally, meet buyers face-to-face, and validate the IP’s expansion potential. Through these venues, ‘TTAROTTTARO WORLD’ is steadily making its mark on the global market.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee stated, “My ultimate goal is for ‘TTARO’ to be a character that everyone recognizes by name, anywhere in the world. I want to grow it into a global IP that is consistently loved over time, rather than a fleeting trend or a short-term success.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com