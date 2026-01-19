[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Jinhyung Park CEO of BitGlim

BitGlim, Operating a Content Streaming Platform for Spatial Displays



-A comprehensive All-in-One solution, Hardware, software, and content solved at once.



-An extensive library of over 250,000 ready-to-use professional content pieces.

BitGlim is a pioneering company that operates under the concept of Netflix for Spaces, streaming a wide variety of infographics, advertisements, and creative content onto display screens in various physical environments. The company was founded in May 2018 by CEO Jinhyung Park (36).BitGlim provides Digiterior(Digital + Interior) solutions, allowing various types of content to be screened instantly on displays of any size or model. It is an all-in-one screen platform that integrates hardware, management software, and the content itself into a single, seamless ecosystem.“In many cases, businesses struggle with fragmented management where hardware, software, and content are all handled by different providers, leading to high costs and operational headaches”, says CEO Park. “We solve this by offering a solution where everything is managed through a single software installation. Notably, we possess a library of over 250,000 content pieces that are ready for immediate use, catering to diverse purposes such as advertising, infographics, branding, and special events.”BitGlim is actively pursuing B2B sales both directly and indirectly through various networks, utilizing social media and cold emailing as key outreach tools. To date, the company has secured KRW 250 million in investment and is currently seeking an additional round of KRW 500 million based on a KRW 5 billion pre-money valuation.When asked about his motivation for starting the company, Park shared, “Watching how YouTube and Netflix transformed the global broadcast and film industries through streaming, I foresaw a massive increase in the demand for diverse digital content. I began this journey by securing initial capital through investment rounds, government support programs, and Proof of Concept (PoC) projects.”Reflecting on his experience since the founding, Park added, “It is incredibly rewarding to solve customer problems with a solution I built from the ground up. It is particularly meaningful when international clients use our service, find value in it, and proceed with a purchase.”Regarding future plans, Park stated, “We are consistently focusing on global expansion. Through our recent market entry with the Sunway Group in Malaysia, our goal is to supply our platform to more than 30 diverse locations across Southeast Asia by 2026.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com