[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Youngho Choi CEO of SHOPFANPICK

SHOPFANPICK is a company dedicated to mutual growth within the creator economy by providing specialized services such as merchandising, distribution, and incubation for V-Tubers. The company was founded in March 2021 by CEO Youngho Choi (36).SHOPFANPICK plans, produces, and distributes a wide range of content products including emoticons, merchandise, and digital music leveraging V-Tuber IP. It also operates an entertainment business division focused on developing and nurturing its proprietary V-Tuber IP.The company possesses the core competency to grow IP and create high-value content, supported by a solution that enables integrated management of a globally dispersed distribution infrastructure. This system allows for the streamlined management of diverse distribution formats, encompassing online/offline merchandise, emoticons, music, live concerts, and OTT platforms.“Currently, creators are reaching out to us first thanks to our established branding. Nevertheless, we remain proactive in seeking out high-potential IP or strategic partners to propose new collaborations”, says CEO Choi. “Rather than focusing on conventional marketing tactics, we prioritize building superior services and developing effective sales channels and products. We focus on the product itself, believing that excellence naturally attracts clients and partners.”SHOPFANPICK is currently in the process of an investment round. With a goal to close by the first quarter of 2026, the company is actively engaging in meetings with various VCs and CVCs to secure investment.Regarding the company’s inception, Choi explains, “I started this venture by considering three pillars, market potential, my passion, and profitability. After several pivots and significant transformations, SHOPFANPICK reached its current form. We secured initial capital through investment, government policy funds, and guarantees from institutions like the Korea Technology Finance Corporation (KIBO).”The SHOPFANPICK team consists of 15 specialists in design, development, planning, and logistics. ‘Most importantly’, Choi emphasizes, “our synergy comes from a team with a profound understanding of the subculture and ‘fandom’ (Deokjil) markets, ensuring we stay ahead of industry trends.”Regarding future plans, Choi stated, “Our goal is to expand the infrastructure and ecosystem we’ve built in Korea to a global scale, positioning ourselves as the central hub of the worldwide V-Tuber market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com