[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Hyunwoo Shin CEO of Scople

Scople is a social impact HR-tech company that operates Jobility, an AI-driven platform for the employment and retention management of people with disabilities. The company was founded in February 2025 by CEO Hyunwoo Shin (28).“Employment for people with disabilities does not end with a job offer, what matters is the continuous journey from post-hire adjustment to long-term retention and ultimate self-reliance”, said Shin. “Jobility is Korea’s first full-lifecycle digital employment management system. It quantifies job fitness through AI ATS matching of disability types, careers, and job data. Furthermore, our retention-prediction AI enables early detection of turnover risks, and we provide a comprehensive support package including a 90-day psychological/adjustment program and mobility support for the transportation-vulnerable. To date, Scople has generated over 1 billion KRW in Social Value Incentive (SVI), and we are expanding our 'One-Stop' employment solution model by integrating retention, mobility, and rehabilitation data in collaboration with other startups.”The flagship product, Jobility, is an AI-based employment infrastructure that addresses challenges throughout the entire process—from recruitment to adjustment and retention—by analyzing all relevant data. Since the biggest hurdle in this field is high turnover after hiring, Jobility is highly regarded as the only solution in Korea specifically focused on increasing retention rates.Scople’s Competitive Advantages, Retention-Focused AI Technology, While most platforms focus on matching, Scople provides technologies dedicated to maintenance and longevity, such as retention prediction models, 90-day adjustment analysis, and stress-indicator-based turnover detection.The model is highly reliable, having been trained on ‘real-world field data’ from interviews with 110 job seekers and HR data from 25 corporations. The company is expanding into an international development-type employment platform through cooperation with ODA partners, KOICA, and organizations in Vietnam.Scople is actively opening new markets by meeting the practical needs of companies subject to mandatory disability employment quotas. This includes B2B recruitment and retention consulting, public institution-linked projects (such as its designation as an Incheon-type Preliminary Social Enterprise), and ESG-driven models designed to reduce employment levy burdens.Having completed the Social Link Academy (MYSC) program operated by the Korea Central Social Service Institute in 2025, Scople plans to pursue seed-stage investment from impact investors and accelerators in 2026.The company is also seeking seed investment from impact investors and accelerators, while preparing for AI retention-prediction R&D, Vietnam ODA pilot project optimization, and investment linked to the TIPS program.Regarding future plans, Shin stated, “Our goal by 2026 is to have our AI retention-prediction engine selected for the TIPS program and to fully commercialize our integrated, retention-centric HR-Tech solution.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com