[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Yangwoo Lee CEO of SETRUS

SETRUS, A design-driven digital content planning and rental service provider



-Core Activities, Cultural content creation, character licensing, and broadcast production support



Key Innovation, A P2P rental service for underutilized suitcases left idle at home

SETRUS is a creative enterprise specializing in digital content planning through professional design services while offering a unique rental platform. The company was founded in December 2022 by CEO Yangwoo Lee (34).The company operates two primary business lines. The first involves digital content planning and production, where SETRUS manages projects in cultural content, character licensing, and broadcast production.The second is Carry-On, a suitcase rental service currently in development. Carry-On addresses the fact that suitcases often sit idle for over 300 days a year. It is a P2P service where lenders can engage in small-scale tech-investment (side income) and borrowers can access high-quality travel suitcases at affordable prices.The competitive edge of Carry-On lies in its reciprocal ecosystem, where users can act as both lessors and lessees, choosing from a wide variety of suitcases suited to their specific needs and travel durations. By circulating idle suitcases that otherwise take up space at home, the service promotes sustainable consumption by reducing unnecessary purchases.Currently, the Carry-On service is being piloted via social platforms like Danggeun Market (Karrot) and Everytime, targeting users in their 20s and 30s in Bupyeong-gu, Incheon. The company plans to gradually expand its service area through regional scaling.CEO Yangwoo Lee's ultimate vision is to launch a dedicated mobile application for enhanced user convenience. Once the business model is established and brand awareness grows, SETRUS plans to actively pursue investment rounds.Regarding his motivation for starting the business, Lee explained, "I realized that establishing a formal enterprise was essential to consistently deliver high-quality services and products that meet professional standards."Reflecting on his journey, he added, "The most rewarding part is generating business income through products and services I truly understand. I find great joy in the process of learning new things through horizontal communication with my team and witnessing the synergy we create together."As for future plans, Lee stated, "Currently, social media serves as our primary touchpoint with customers, so we are focusing our services there. Moving forward, we aim to build on this brand recognition to develop comprehensive web and app-based services."