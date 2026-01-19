[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Heewon Wi CEO of ANGHODU

ANGHODU, Modernizing Hodu-gwaja (Walnut Cakes), a traditional Korean dessert



-Signature Item, A diverse range of walnut cakes, reinventing the traditional red bean filling



-Menu Variety, Offering 9 distinct flavors, including Custard, Chocolate, Sweet Potato, Sticky Rice Cake, Ang-Butter (Red Bean & Butter), Sausage, Chestnut, and Green Pea

ANGHODU is a local dessert brand that reinterprets Korea's traditional walnut cakes for the modern palate, creating unique experiences by combining regional specialties with original character IP. Starting in Incheon, the brand has already secured 45 franchise agreements nationwide. Based on its stable franchise model, ANGHODU is now expanding globally into markets like the Philippines and Vietnam. The company was founded in June 2022 by CEO Heewon Wi (35).The brand’s flagship offering is its multi-flavor walnut cakes. Beyond the classic red bean, the lineup includes nine varieties such as Custard, Chocolate, Sweet Potato, Sticky Rice Cake, Ang-Butter, Sausage, Chestnut, and Green Pea. ANGHODU actively employs a localization strategy, tailoring fillings to regional and national tastes for instance, developing an Ube(purple yam) flavor specifically for the Philippine market.Furthermore, the brand has built a holistic ecosystem that transcends food by integrating its original character, Angi, into packaging, merchandise, and tourism-related content. Recently, the brand introduced Eat-and-Play packaging featuring mini-games like Yutnori and Bingo, presenting a new franchise model that merges desserts with entertainment.ANGHODU’s Competitive Edge, Product Excellence, The primary differentiator is the high quality and variety of flavors. By establishing a HACCP-compliant manufacturing process for dough and fillings, the brand ensures consistent quality across all locations.ANGHODU utilizes a Menu In-and-Out system, allowing for the rapid launch or discontinuation of products to stay ahead of market trends. The business model is designed for ease of operation, featuring a short but intensive 3-day training program and a chatbot-based systematic online support system. Low initial startup costs make it an attractive option for franchisees. A reliable dawn-delivery logistics system (3 times a week) ensures product freshness while reducing the operational burden on store owners.The brand is aggressively expanding its sales channels through various collaborations. On social media, particularly Instagram, ANGHODU consistently produces storytelling content that drives organic viral growth. Localized projects in Incheon, in partnership with municipal governments, leverage regional tourism resources. The brand also targets the group order and gift market through hyper-local advertising on platforms like Mom Cafes and Danggeun Market.On the global stage, ANGHODU is preparing for further expansion through Master Franchise (MF) negotiations with partners in Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. The brand continues to strengthen its customer experience through pop-up stores, festival booths, and collaborations with major tourist attractions.Regarding future goals, CEO Heewon Wi stated, “We aim to solidify ANGHODU’s brand presence in both domestic and international markets. Our goal in Korea is to expand to 250 locations, making our brand a staple dessert accessible to everyone across the country.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com