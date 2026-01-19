[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Amanda Kim Vice President of AMUTY

-Recognized first by Silicon Valley and a 7-trillion-won French powerhouse: AMUTY, the K-Beauty platform chosen by the world



-A Beauty-Tech leader with the momentum of 100x growth, achieving 20 billion KRW in revenue within just two years of founding

Founded in January 2024, AMUTY is a Beauty-Tech company leading the globalization of K-Beauty by operating a Korean cosmetics export business alongside a global product experience platform.Vice President Amanda Kim stated, “We are a high-performance team that has achieved 100-fold revenue growth in just two years. Having reached an annual revenue of 20 billion KRW, we take great pride in being the organization that can contribute most significantly to the globalization of the Korean cosmetics industry.”This confidence is validated by concrete global achievements. AMUTY recently opened the doors to the European market by signing an exclusive supply agreement with Hygie31, a leading French healthcare group with annual sales of 7 trillion KRW and the parent company of the Lafayette pharmacy chain. Furthermore, AMUTY is building an unrivaled track record on the global stage, characterized by rapid expansion and selection for the world-renowned Plug and Play accelerator program in Silicon Valley.AMUTY’s business model is built on two primary pillars, an export trade business that distributes Korean cosmetics overseas, and a global experience platform service operated exclusively for Korean brands.The most significant differentiator is the platform's accessibility. Both the companies seeking to promote their brands and the users participating in the experience groups can use the service free of charge. This strategy focuses on strengthening the fundamental competitiveness of Korean cosmetics rather than immediate platform monetization. AMUTY develops all its systems in-house and provides them to brand partners for free. Over the past two years, more than 300 Korean brands have participated, leading to substantial results such as securing placements in European pharmacy chains.“AMUTY’s core competitive edge is that there are no entry barriers”, Kim explained. “Brand partners can quickly and easily recruit experience groups targeting their desired overseas audiences without any financial burden.”Leveraging its exclusive contract with Lafayette, France's second-largest pharmacy chain, AMUTY plans to secure a massive local app user base by utilizing a network of 1,500 stores in France and 2,500 stores across Europe.Regarding the company's vision, Kim stated, “Korea possesses powerful global competitiveness in three major sectors, Content, Cosmetics, and K-Food. Starting with cosmetics, our current focus, we will sequentially expand into these other fields.”Currently, AMUTY consists of an elite team of 13 members, including platform development and operations (3), global sales (7), and logistics (3).Having achieved explosive growth primarily through B2B channels, AMUTY is set to expand its business scope starting in 2026. This expansion includes direct B2C sales and operating experience groups for local consumers through its U.S. branch. Kim shared her vision, noting, “The U.S. is the world’s largest beauty market and the most intense arena of competition. By allowing customers there to experience products firsthand, we will secure Core Customers for our brands.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com