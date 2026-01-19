[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Young-sub Mun CEO of Orbitor

Orbitor, Crafting desserts that authentically capture the original shape and flavor of agricultural produce



Orbitor is an enterprise that crafts desserts capturing the authentic shape and flavor of agricultural produce. Currently, the company produces specialty breads using Soknoran (yellow-fleshed) sweet potatoes from Ganghwa, Incheon, and waxy corn from Hongcheon, Gangwon. The company was founded in October 2020 by CEO Young-sub Mun.The flagship items are sweet potato and corn breads that meticulously replicate the original appearance and taste of the crops. Specifically, the company utilizes Soknoran sweet potatoes produced in Ganghwa and Waxy Corn from Hongcheon.These two varieties are recognized as premium Korean agricultural products, they possess such distinct flavors and characteristics that their aroma, texture, and umami remain vibrant even after being processed into bread.Orbitor’s competitiveness stems first from the inherent power of the varieties themselves. Ganghwa’s Soknoran sweet potatoes have intense sweetness and vivid coloration, which translates into a natural sugary flavor and a golden hue within the bread. Hongcheon waxy corn is renowned for its nuttiness and chewy texture, which, when blended with cream cheese, achieves a peerless flavor profile that embodies the true taste of corn.Second, the company maximizes the flavor of the raw ingredients through a specialized roasting technique. CEO Mun developed a manufacturing process centered on roasting the sweet potatoes and corn to extract the deepest and most savory notes possible.Third, the design reflects the actual exterior of the produce. The sweet potato bread mimics the look of a real sweet potato, while the corn bread replicates the shape and net pattern of an ear of corn, providing a strong visual competitive edge that is intuitively understood by anyone. Fourth, Orbitor maintains a structure for mutual growth with local farmers. By utilizing representative regional varieties, the company contributes to increasing farm income and promoting the value of local agriculture.“Orbitor is expanding its distribution channels through tourism-based experiential cafes, local specialty promotion centers, and pop-up stores at regional festivals," said Mun.” On social media, we produce content under the concept of bread that makes you want to buy it just by looking at it, strengthening our marketing through visual appeal and regional storytelling. Recently, we have been pursuing projects to expand a Korean-style Sixth Industry (convergence of agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism) model by collaborating with domestic and international regions, including Sinan, Namwon, and Da Nang, Vietnam.Regarding future plans, Mun stated, “Our ultimate goal is the globalization of Korean produce-based desserts. We aim to translate the unique varieties and stories of Korean agricultural products, such as Ganghwa's yellow sweet potatoes and Hongcheon's waxy corn, into compelling content through desserts and cafes.”He added, “By collaborating with local farmers, municipalities, and corporations, we will expand our model of delivering agricultural value as a brand and establish a global bakery brand that allows people overseas to experience the charm of Korean root crops.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com