[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Huichan Eom CEO of WITHDICAL

WITHDICAL is an enterprise providing premium medical tourism consulting services to international clients. Simultaneously, it offers end-to-end support for medical institutions, covering the entire process of attracting foreign patients including localized marketing, consultant operations, medical institution registration, and advance settlement systems. Notably, WITHDICAL’s medical tourism brand, Beause, distinguishes itself by moving away from typical information-listing platforms. Instead, it has established a private medical tourism system where specialized beauty consultants at local overseas counseling centers directly consult and match clients with the right clinics. The company was founded in May 2024 by CEO Huichan Eom (31).WITHDICAL was established to resolve structural issues faced by foreign patients using Korean medical services, such as information asymmetry, illegal brokers, risks of proxy surgery, and language barriers. The company supports both hospitals and clients through five core services.First, it provides a one-stop registration process to help hospitals attract foreign patients legally and efficiently. Second, it localizes medical procedure information and content by country to build trust with international clients. Third, it operates direct counseling centers in Osaka, Japan, and Hanoi, Vietnam, where resident consultants handle consultations, sales, and treatment matching. Fourth, through the premium medical tourism platform Beause, clients can safely experience the entire journey from 1:1 medical questionnaires and consultation reports to deposit payments all within the app. Fifth, the system minimizes no-shows and lowers payment hurdles for clinics by having clients prepay a 25% deposit, with the hospital settling the remaining 75% on the day of the visit.“Through this integrated system, medical institutions can focus entirely on treatment and procedures, while international clients can enjoy a worry-free, premium medical travel experience”, said Eom.CEO Eom emphasized that WITHDICAL’s greatest competitive edge, unlike existing medical tourism platforms, lies in its direct consulting-based matching model.“First, by operating local offline counseling centers in Osaka and Hanoi, we go beyond simple online advertising. Specialized consultants meet clients in person, significantly increasing the likelihood of hospital visits. Second, WITHDICAL selects only hospitals that pass a five-stage checklist, which includes criteria such as being in the top 5% of revenue, having experienced physicians, and meeting private service standards. We maintain a network of trust rather than indiscriminately increasing the number of partner hospitals. Third, we utilize a data-driven consulting process. By using objective data such as 3D scanning, skin diagnostics, and customized reports we increase consultation success rates and average transaction values. We have eliminated the opaque cash structures used by traditional brokers to provide a secure payment system for both hospitals and clients.”WITHDICAL executes a definitive BTL (Below The Line) strategy by attracting clients directly on-site through its overseas counseling centers. Additionally, it carries out optimized marketing for Japanese and Vietnamese clients by producing localized content, including news cards, videos, and educational materials related to dermatology and plastic surgery.“We designed the 'Beause' app to complete everything from medical questionnaires and consultations to reports and deposit payments within the platform, which has significantly boosted conversion rates. By operating a dedicated sales team for member hospitals, specialized consultants directly explain each clinic's strengths to clients, maximizing recruitment efficiency.”Regarding future plans, CEO Eom stated, “WITHDICAL aims to become a platform that expands the global credibility of Korean medicine. Our short-term goals include the full-scale operation of the Shinsaibashi center in Osaka, the advancement of the Hanoi counseling center, and the expansion of the automated consultation and questionnaire system within the Beause app.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com