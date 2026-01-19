[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] SeongHyun Jeong CEO of Younghanwoo

Younghanwoo, Creating a specialized butcher shop model for low-fat, Grade 2 & 3 Female Hanwoo.



-Establishing a unique market position that balances cost-effectiveness, flavor, and health by revitalizing the value of undervalued beef grades



-Operating a customized butchery model where meat is hand-trimmed on-site according to each customer's specific preferences

Younghanwoo is an enterprise creating a new butcher shop model that provides high-quality Hanwoo (Korean beef) at reasonable prices. Having already reached its 17th location, it is Korea’s only smart butcher franchise that integrates AI-driven livestock selection and IoT-based management systems for refrigerated and frozen aging units, moving beyond traditional meat distribution. The company was founded in May 2023 by CEO SeongHyun Jeong (38).Younghanwoo’s core business item is the rediscovery of the value of Grade 2 and 3 Hanwoo, which were often overlooked by conventional butcher shops. Through extensive research on various female Hanwoo (cows) at national auctions, CEO Jeong discovered that meat can be delicious even with less marbling. The shop exclusively selects beef that meets these specific standards and provides sales based on customized trimming, aging, and recipe suggestions. A key feature is its customized butchery model, where meat is trimmed directly in front of the customer according to their preferences rather than being sold in pre-packaged trays.Younghanwoo’s competitiveness lies in five key areas. First, it specializes in Grade 2 and 3 female Hanwoo. By revitalizing the value of high-quality yet undervalued grades, the brand holds a unique market position that balances cost-effectiveness, taste, and health.Second, it utilizes an in-house selection, aging, and management system. The company has secured internal operating systems that include precision selection based on marbling, meat color, binding, and fat tissue, alongside optimal aging methods tailored to each cut.Third, it employs a customer-centric sales approach. Known as a tailor-made butcher shop, it provides instant trimming based on the customer’s age, cooking purpose, and texture preference. Fourth, it maintains a high-quality, high-efficiency operating structure using a strategic 3-to-4-day operation model, which maximizes business efficiency and ensures price competitiveness. Fifth, it achieves franchise standardization through a robust training system, offering technical transfer programs that allow even those without prior butchery experience to operate a store.Younghanwoo’s marketing strategy operates on two pillars: expanding consumer sales channels (store revenue) and pioneering franchise recruitment (business expansion). Both directions utilize field-centered, data-driven strategies. To expand consumer sales, the company focuses on SNS-based content marketing (Instagram and YouTube), Experience-driven marketing utilizing store structures (custom trimming and consultation sales), Neighborhood-integrated customer acquisition strategies via local communities, Data analysis of customer demand (grilling, soup, or bulgogi) to optimize product lineups by store. These efforts have built a strong, loyal demand, establishing the brand as the go-to destination for meat.Regarding future plans, CEO Jeong stated, “Our short-term goals for the next 1–2 years include the stable expansion of franchises (targeting 10–20 new stores annually), establishing an AI-based meat selection and aging data system, and building a global partnership in Vietnam.” He added, “Our mid-to-long-term vision is to enter the ASEAN market under the global brand GORUGO(meaning to choose well). Starting with our first overseas location in Vietnam, we aim to expand a global-local butchery business model and build a standardized K-Meat brand recognized for its quality, selection, and operational systems.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com