[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Daesung Wi CEO of K-Beauty Worldwide

K-Beauty Worldwide is a beauty accelerator that discovers and nurtures indie beauty brands. Leveraging Korea's exceptional K-Beauty planning and manufacturing technologies, the company manufactures and supplies products from Korea to international brand owners, with a primary focus on Southeast Asia. Currently, the company collaborates with global brand owners centered in Vietnam and operates an active business through its local subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City. The company was co-founded in July 2019 by CEO Daesung Wi (39) and CEO Seokju Lee (39).The core business is K-Beauty OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing). Moving beyond simple OEM brokerage, the company operates an incubation program for early-stage indie brands that may lack sufficient resources. This program provides integrated support for the entire brand launch process, including manufacturing funding, brand planning, product development, production, licensing, and customs/logistics.K-Beauty Worldwide’s primary competitive advantage lies in its active, end-to-end support, with its Vietnamese subsidiary playing a pivotal role. Rather than providing remote assistance, the company works closely with clients on the ground, proactively identifying and resolving their pain points through localized sales and operations.CEO Wi conducts marketing through the Vietnamese subsidiary, utilizing diverse channels ranging from online marketing to offline seminars. Furthermore, the company operates its own brands, such as Next Formula and Clova34, expanding its beauty business across both B2B and B2C sectors.In 2023, K-Beauty Worldwide secured 500 million KRW in seed investment from Kimgisa Lab, Megastudy, Yoonmin Foundation for Creative Entrepreneurs, and Mark & Company. A new investment round is planned for 2026.When asked about the company's origins, CEO Wi shared, “Co-founder Seokju Lee and I have been close friends for a long time. We met in a university entrepreneurship club and nurtured our dreams of becoming entrepreneurs. We met again in 2019, began discussing business, and founded the company almost spontaneously. We started in a tiny office of about 10 square meters, and it’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come.”Reflecting on his journey, Wi added, “I feel a profound sense of accomplishment when I see our clients' brands grow. It’s an emotion I wouldn't have experienced if we were just running a simple OEM business. Because we participate from the initial brand planning stage as if it were our own brand, we share the thrill of their success.”K-Beauty Worldwide is composed of 12 employees six in Korea and six in Vietnam. Regarding future plans, Wi stated, “Our primary goal is to deeply root K-Beauty OEM in Vietnam. Global interest in K-Beauty has expanded beyond Korean brands to include Korean manufacturing technology itself. We take great pride in serving as the vanguard for the Korean cosmetics industry in Vietnam.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com