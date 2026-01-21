[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Daljoo Kim CEO of KO-MAPPER

KO-MAPPER, Developing AI-driven maintenance technologies for concrete infrastructure.



-Automating image analysis using AI to process data collected from drones, robots, and mobile devices



Possessing proprietary technology capable of precisely detecting structural damage such as cracks, spalling, efflorescence, and rebar exposure—down to a 0.1mm scale

KO-MAPPER is an infrastructure-tech enterprise developing AI-based maintenance technologies for concrete facilities. The company currently provides automated precision inspection solutions to public and private sector organizations in Korea. It was founded in January 2019 by CEO Daljoo Kim.“KO-MAPPER possesses proprietary technology where AI automatically analyzes images collected from drones, robots, and mobile devices to detect damage—such as cracks, spalling, efflorescence, and rebar exposure with a precision of up to 0.1mm”, said Kim. “Our flagship product, KO-Detect Pro, is registered as a Public Procurement Service Innovation Product in Korea, and we are actively engaged in pilot projects and adoption discussions in overseas markets, including the U.S., Japan, Malaysia, and Panama.”The core product, KO-Detect Pro, is an AI-driven facility inspection solution. It utilizes Per Pixel Inspection (PPI) technology to automatically analyze images captured by drones, robots, and cameras to detect surface damage on structures at the pixel level.KO-MAPPER’s primary competitive advantages are twofold. First is its extreme precision,, the system can automatically detect micro-cracks as small as 0.1–0.2mm and perform real-time analysis on-site. Second is its proven global scalability, having completed validation with Korean public institutions and major construction companies. Currently, the company is conducting international pilot projects and collaborations in the U.S., Japan, Malaysia, and Panama. KO-MAPPER stands out as a ‘ready-to-deploy’ company with a proven track record in technology exports.The company operates a dual-track strategy for domestic and international markets. Domestically, it targets the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, local governments, facility management corporations, and construction firms. Internationally, KO-MAPPER is preparing to bid on federal and state government projects in collaboration with STSC and ATTC in the United States. Additional global activities include joint venture discussions and field testing with Kawanabe Industries in Japan, AI-based facility inspection pilots with Sunway Construction in Malaysia, and the completion of preliminary inspections for bridges and ports in Panama. The company focuses on B2G and B2B sectors, utilizing a partner-based expansion strategy for overseas markets.KO-MAPPER is planning a Series A funding round in 2025 (with a target of 8–10 billion KRW). The company is prioritizing Strategic Investors (SI) who can create synergies in the global infrastructure market over purely financial investors.The team consists of 23 experts, including specialists in AI, infrastructure engineering, and global B2G sales. Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “Our goals include launching our Series A round and global SaaS platform in 2025, followed by simultaneous commercialization in the U.S., Japan, and Malaysia in 2026. We aim to build a platform based on large-scale public infrastructure data, pursue the establishment of the ITU-T SG16 international standard, and expand into a global leader in AI-based infrastructure safety management. Our ultimate vision is to become the Standard Platform for Global Infrastructure Safety.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com