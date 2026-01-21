[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Se Yeon Eom CEO of Core Quest

Core Quest, A premium bedding and lifestyle brand featuring modular design systems.



-Integrating emotional aesthetics with functional materials and a signature modular structure



-Offering a comprehensive lifestyle lineup, including premium towels, homewear, slippers, rugs, and fabric decor objects

Core Quest is a premium bedding and living brand that seamlessly integrates emotional design, functional materials, and modular structures. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Se Yeon Eom (27).“Based on my experience of succeeding in three fashion crowdfunding campaigns and managing SNS-based brand content, I am building a living brand that redesigns daily recovery and spatial sensitivity”, said Eom. “Core Quest is a premium lifestyle brand that harmonizes aesthetic design with high-performance fabrics and modular configurations.”The brand's flagship lineup includes modular premium duvets, premium towels, homewear and slipper lines, and a collection of rugs and fabric objects.The Modular Premium Duvet features, A structural design allowing for easy separation and connection. Partial washability to minimize maintenance time and costs. High-performance, fast-drying fabrics with antibacterial and deodorizing properties. A versatile structure with interchangeable covers and fillings suitable for all four seasons.The Premium Towel line offers a soft touch based on high-density yarn, superior drying and absorption, and a minimal color system that complements bathroom and bedroom aesthetics. The Homewear and Slipper line is characterized by a lightweight feel, soft silhouettes, seasonal fabrics (cooling/warming), and a tone-and-manner that naturally matches the bedding and rugs. The Rug and Fabric Object line features soft rugs with noise-absorption capabilities, bench/chair pads, and tone-on-tone decorative fabrics.The modular structure itself is Core Quest's primary competitive edge. It provides users with a novel experience while reducing the burden of maintenance through partial washing and replacement, ultimately lowering ownership costs. Furthermore, the brand distinguishes itself in the premium market by satisfying both functional values such as quick dry and antibacterial materials and emotional values through designs that transform bedroom atmospheres.Core Quest is pioneering its market through D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) brand marketing. The company focuses on high-sensitivity SNS content and brand storytelling to build trust through customer reviews. It targets specific communities focused on sleep, parenting, and premium lifestyles, while preparing for long-term B2B expansion into select shops, hotels, and resorts. The initial strategy focuses on a virtuous cycle, creating content that inspires brand loyalty, leading to first-time purchases, repeat customers, and word-of-mouth recommendations.Regarding future plans, CEO Eom stated, “We aim to become the new standard for premium bedding. Our short-term goals include our first official product launch, securing D2C sales metrics, and expanding our brand content. In the mid-to-long term, we plan to expand our categories to rugs, towels, and homewear, enter the Southeast Asian premium living market, and broaden our brand territory through a Modular Living System. Our ultimate goal is to spread the message that 'Quality sleep changes lives' across the Asian market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com