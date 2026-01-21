[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Minkyung Jung CEO of Tempuseter

Tempuseter, A Bio-Art Brand House redefining the essence of time and beauty.



Tempuseter is a Bio-Art Brand House that redefines the relationship between time (Tempus) and essence (Ether). By merging dermatological science, biotechnology, and artistic philosophy, the company delivers an essential healing experience and sensory value that conventional skincare brands have failed to provide. At its core, Tempuseter prioritizes ethical production and technology-driven innovation, such as the development of high-purity, plant-cell-based PDRN. The company was founded in March 2024 by CEO Minkyung Jung.The flagship brand, ‘VerAlga’, introduces a new category that integrates healing, purity, science, and artistry. It moves beyond physical anti-aging or slow-aging to focus on a philosophy of redefining the connection between body and mind, the essence of healing, and the reinterpretation of time.The core ingredients include high-purity PDRN extracted from the callus (cell units) of Gynura procumbens (known as the ‘Longevity Herb’), alongside plant-cell-based EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor), FGF (Fibroblast Growth Factor), Phyto-NEP, and various peptides. To overcome the limitations of conventional animal-derived (salmon) PDRN such as inconsistent molecular structures, potential contamination, and inefficient purification VerAlga utilizes an exclusive, sterile, non-animal, cell-based manufacturing process. This was realized through an exclusive supply agreement with a domestic technology firm, securing a stable and high-purity production method based on the world's only patented Gynura procumbens PDRN technology.The signature ‘VerAlga 01 Essence’ is designed with a high-purity PDRN complex that penetrates deep into the skin like fibers of light, rapidly soothing exhausted textures and providing a lifting effect from within. Its lightweight, refreshing texture allows for fast absorption and comfortable layering even for sensitive skin. The ‘VerAlga 02 Lotion’ delicately balances the skin's oil and water levels, wrapping the skin barrier like an invisible veil. It provides 24-hour hydration and a transparent glow, forming a resilient protective shield regardless of the season.Furthermore, the ‘VerAlga Overlay Collection’ (Acne Patch, Sun Patch, Repair Mask), scheduled for launch next year, extends the application of PDRN into everyday skin patches. This collection aims to provide high-concentration PDRN daily care a format previously unachievable in the beauty industry due to cost and technical barriers.Tempuseter is composed of 10 specialists covering the entire brand value chain, including cosmetic brand management, investment, finance, strategy, and creative content design. Each member brings unique, high-level expertise to the house.Regarding future plans, CEO Jung stated, “As AI and robotics reduce labor hours and biotech extends human life, people are increasingly focusing on how to live those longer years healthily, youthfully, and proactively. I am certain that wellness culture will evolve into a much richer and more sophisticated form.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com